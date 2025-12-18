Misfits Boxing 23: Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor Final Fight Press Conference Video

Dubai, UAE – December 18, 2025 – In a spectacle blending bravado, banter, and outright hostility, the final press conference for Misfits Boxing 23: “The Fight Before Christmas” erupted into chaos as headliners Andrew Tate and Chase DeMoor traded barbs ahead of their heavyweight clash on December 20. Held at a glitzy venue in Dubai, the event drew a packed crowd of media, fans, and fellow fighters, amplifying the hype for what Tate himself dubbed “the most anticipated mismatch in influencer boxing history.”

Tate, the controversial entrepreneur and former kickboxer, arrived fashionably late, exuding his signature calm amid the storm. Flanked by his brother Tristan and coach Warren Spencer, he was gifted a cigar and a miniature Bugatti by Spencer – a nod to Tate’s real-life luxury car obsession. Lighting up on stage, Tate puffed away nonchalantly, declaring, “No injuries, no excuses. I don’t need to kick him – I’ll punch him in the face.” His relaxed demeanor contrasted sharply with DeMoor’s fiery energy, as the “Too Hot to Handle” reality star paced aggressively, vowing to “whoop your ass” and predicting a knockout that would “send Tate back to his university scams.”

The face-off was electric. DeMoor, towering over Tate at cruiserweight, leaned in with threats: “You’re fighting a heavyweight. People will lose money on you… again. This is aura.” Tate, unfazed, responded with sarcasm, offering DeMoor a tangerine mid-rant and dismissing him as “immature” and “disrespectful to me, my coach, and camp.” When DeMoor leaked details about Tate’s ex and mocked his online courses, Tate fired back: “You got his sloppy seconds, well done mate,” while emphasizing the skill gap. “He’s never been hit that hard before,” Tate quipped post-conference, predicting an easy victory without wishing severe harm on his opponent.

The undercard added flair, with Tony Ferguson receiving sunglasses from Spencer and other fighters like Manny exchanging heated words. Tristan Tate’s exaggerated laughter at his brother’s jabs drew online mockery, but the spotlight remained on the main event.

As the weigh-in looms tomorrow, followed by fight night at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, betting odds favor Tate heavily. DeMoor, however, insists he’s the underdog with “nothing to lose.” Tate concluded: “Well, that was easy.” With personal jabs flying and egos clashing, this bout promises more than punches – it’s a cultural showdown.

The event streams live on Rumble Premium, pitting Tate’s precision against DeMoor’s raw power in a four-round spectacle. Fans are divided, but one thing’s clear: Dubai’s desert heat has nothing on this rivalry’s fire.