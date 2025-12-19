Misfits Mania: Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor: How to Watch Live Stream on Rumble

Dubai, UAE – December 19, 2025 – As the holiday season ramps up, so does the excitement in the influencer boxing scene. Andrew Tate, the polarizing social media mogul and former kickboxer, is set to make his Misfits Boxing debut against Chase DeMoor, the Netflix reality star known from Too Hot to Handle and his own budding fight career. Billed as “Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas,” this heavyweight clash is generating massive buzz online, blending celebrity drama with raw combat sports action. With weigh-ins already sparking fireworks, here’s your essential guide to catching every punch live.

Fight Date, Time, and Location

The event goes down on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Doors open early for fans, but the preliminary card is expected to kick off around 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT), with the main event ring walks for Tate vs. DeMoor slated for approximately 5 p.m. ET, though timings can shift based on undercard results. Dubai’s time zone (GST, UTC+4) means the action starts late evening locally, around 10 p.m., perfect for an international audience.

The undercard promises additional entertainment, featuring a mix of influencer bouts and rising talents, though full details are still unfolding via official channels. Pre-fight events like the weigh-in have already streamed on platforms like YouTube, heightening the anticipation with verbal jabs and staredowns.

How to Stream the Fight

In a shift from traditional broadcasters like DAZN, this Misfits Boxing event is exclusively available on Rumble Premium, aligning with Tate’s affinity for the platform’s free-speech policies.

Rumble, which has hosted Tate’s content amid his bans from other sites, is streaming the full card live for subscribers.

To watch:

1. Subscribe to Rumble Premium: Plans start at $9.99 per month or $99 annually, with promotional discounts potentially bringing the yearly rate down to $49.50. Sign up at rumble.com/premium – no separate pay-per-view fee is required.

2. Access the Live Stream: On fight day, log in via the Rumble website or app. Search for “Misfits Mania” or navigate to the live events section. The stream supports HD quality and is available on desktops, mobiles (iOS/Android), smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku or Fire TV.

3. International Viewing: Rumble is accessible globally, but if you encounter regional blocks, a VPN might help (ensure compliance with local regulations). Expect multilingual commentary options, given the fighters’ international appeal.

For mobile gamers or app enthusiasts, there’s even a tie-in “Live Boxing Game” app on Google Play promoting the stream, though it’s not essential for viewing. For more information on the event visit: rumble.com/MisfitsMania

Attending in Person: Tickets and Venue Info

If you’re in the region or traveling to Dubai, live tickets are still available through platforms like Platinumlist and Ticombo, starting from around AED 200 (about $55 USD) for general admission and climbing to premium ringside seats. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, known for hosting high-profile events, offers a vibrant atmosphere with capacity for thousands. Check for any entry requirements, such as ID or health protocols, on the ticketing sites. With Dubai’s world-class hospitality, expect added perks like VIP lounges and merchandise stalls.

The Buzz Around the Bout

This isn’t just a fight; it’s a cultural event. Tate, facing ongoing legal issues in Romania, views this as a “dominance display,” while DeMoor, with his athletic background and Misfits experience, aims to prove he’s more than reality TV fodder. Social media is ablaze with predictions, memes, and trash talk, amplified by Tate’s massive following. Whether you’re tuning in for the spectacle or the sport, this December 20 matchup is poised to dominate headlines.