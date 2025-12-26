Naoya Inoue vs. David Picasso: Live Stream Fight Details, How To Watch, Start Time

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Boxing fans are gearing up for a spectacular year-end showdown as Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (31-0, 28 KOs) defends his undisputed super bantamweight championship against unbeaten Mexican challenger Alan “Rey David” Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs). The bout headlines “Ring V: Night of the Samurai” on December 27, 2025, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena, marking Inoue’s debut in Saudi Arabia and his fourth fight of an extraordinarily active year.

Inoue, widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, has been unstoppable at 122 pounds. The 32-year-old Japanese superstar became undisputed champion in 2023 and has since racked up dominant victories, including a masterful unanimous decision over former champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev in September. Known for his devastating power, precision body shots, and relentless pressure, Inoue has stopped 28 of his 31 opponents. This fight represents another step toward a potential mega-clash with fellow Japanese phenom Junto Nakatani in 2026 – provided both emerge victorious from this card.

Standing in his way is the 25-year-old Picasso, a tall, rangy volume puncher from Mexico City with a significant height (5’8″ to Inoue’s 5’5″) and reach advantage. Picasso earned this mandatory shot by outpointing Kyonosuke Kameda in July, showcasing his aggressive style and endurance. Undefeated in 33 pro fights (with one early draw), Picasso brings youthful energy and a hunger for an upset that could cement him as Mexico’s next big star. “I’ve run thousands of kilometers for this moment,” Picasso declared at the final press conference, promising to test Inoue’s chin and resolve.

Experts overwhelmingly favor Inoue, with betting odds listing him as a massive -3500 favorite. Yet Picasso’s aggression could make for intriguing early rounds, especially if he uses his length to keep “The Monster” at bay. Inoue, however, has vowed an overwhelming performance: “My belts are not going to Mexico.”

The stacked card features several Japanese standouts, including co-main event star Junto Nakatani making his super bantamweight debut, IBF super flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji, and rising prospects like Taiga Imanaga. It’s a showcase of Japan’s boxing depth, backed by Riyadh Season’s big-money promotion.

How to Watch Inoue vs. Picasso

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Location: Mohammed Abdo Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast Start: 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT (main card)

Main Event Ringwalks (approx.): 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT

Streaming: Exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View worldwide

Price: $59.99–$69.99 (depending on region; includes access to the full card)

Subscription Options: DAZN monthly ($19.99–$29.99) or annual plans available; PPV is extra for non-Ultimate tier subscribers

U.S. viewers will need an early alarm, but the action promises to deliver fireworks to cap 2025. Will Inoue extend his reign with another highlight-reel finish, or can Picasso paint an upset masterpiece? Tune in to find out. For more info visit DAZN.com