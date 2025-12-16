Nonito Donaire vs. Seiya Tsutsumi: How To Watch, Live Stream Start Time and Fight Details

Tokyo, Japan – As the boxing calendar winds down for 2025, one of the year’s most intriguing matchups is set to unfold at the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan. Future Hall of Famer Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, at 43 years old, steps back into the ring to challenge Japan’s rising star Seiya Tsutsumi for the WBA World Bantamweight Championship. This 12-round clash pits Donaire’s vast experience and knockout power against Tsutsumi’s unbeaten record and home-country advantage, promising a blend of legacy-building drama and high-stakes action.

Donaire (43-8, 28 KOs), a multi-division world champion with titles in flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight, and featherweight, is no stranger to defying the odds. His last outing in June 2025 saw him capture the WBA interim bantamweight belt with a technical decision win over Andres Campos. Now, he’s eyeing a full unification or at least a statement victory to cap a storied career that spans over two decades. Tsutsumi (12-0-3, 8 KOs), the 29-year-old defending champion, claimed the WBA strap in October 2024 via unanimous decision over Takuma Inoue and most recently drew with Daigo Higa in February 2025. With a 67% knockout rate and youth on his side, Tsutsumi represents the new guard eager to dethrone a legend.

Promoted by Teiken Promotions, the event dubbed “U Next Boxing 4” features a tripleheader of world title fights, underscoring Japan’s growing dominance in the lighter weight classes. Weigh-ins confirmed both main event fighters at 117.7 lbs, setting the stage for what could be Donaire’s final shot at glory or Tsutsumi’s breakthrough on the global stage.



Full Fight Card

This stacked card includes multiple world title defenses, making it a must-watch for boxing purists. Here’s the lineup:

Main Event – Seiya Tsutsumi (Champ) vs. Nonito Donaire (WBA World Bantamweight)

Co-Main – Kyosuke Takami (Champ) vs. Rene Santiago (WBA & WBO World Light Flyweight)

Title Fight – Anthony Olascuaga (Champ) vs. Taku Kuwahara (WBO World Flyweight)

Flyweight – Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Vencent Lacar

Super Bantamweight – Tsuyoshi Nishimoto vs. Yu Ezaki

Date and Start Times

The fight card is scheduled for Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The main card begins around 7:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time), with ring walks for the main event expected between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM JST, depending on undercard durations.

For global viewers, convert to your local time:

United States (ET): Main card starts at 5:00 AM ET, main event around 8:00 AM ET.

United States (PT): Main card at 2:00 AM PT, main event around 5:00 AM PT.

United Kingdom (GMT): Main card begins at 10:00 AM GMT, main event approximately 1:00 PM GMT.

Philippines (PHT): Main card at 6:00 PM PHT, main event around 9:00 PM PHT.

Timings are approximate and may shift based on earlier bouts—tune in early to catch the full action.

How to Watch the Event Live Online

Viewing options vary by region, with a focus on Japanese broadcasters. Here’s a breakdown:

In Japan: The event streams live on U-NEXT, a popular subscription service for sports and entertainment. Subscribers can access the full card without additional PPV fees. Alternatively, it’s available on Prime Video for Amazon Prime members in Japan.

Internationally: No major U.S. or UK broadcasters like ESPN, DAZN, or Sky Sports have confirmed rights for this bout. However, the fight is set to stream live on Best TV via the Radii+ app, which may offer global access—check the app for availability in your country. For viewers facing geo-restrictions, using a reputable VPN service to connect to a Japanese server could allow access to U-NEXT or Prime Video streams, but verify compliance with platform terms.

Avoid unofficial or pirated streams to ensure high-quality viewing and support the sport. If no official options appear in your region, follow live updates via boxing news sites or social media for real-time coverage.