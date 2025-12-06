VIDEO: Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Full Fight Highlights Replay

San Antonio, TX – In a bout filled with relentless action but no definitive victor, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. fought to a majority draw in their WBC interim junior welterweight title fight on December 6, 2025. The judges’ scorecards read 115-111 for Cruz and 113-113 twice, leaving both fighters frustrated and fans debating the outcome.

Cruz, known for his aggressive, pressure-heavy style, started strong by marching forward and forcing exchanges. The Mexican powerhouse landed a pivotal left hand in Round 3 that stumbled Roach, resulting in a knockdown as Roach’s glove touched the canvas. However, Roach, the resilient American from Washington, D.C., recovered impressively, building momentum with sharp counters and precise jabs. A turning point came in Round 7 when Cruz was deducted a point for excessive clinching and low blows, tilting the momentum further toward Roach.

The fight evolved into a tactical chess match, with Roach outboxing Cruz from the outside in the later rounds. CompuBox stats underscored Roach’s efficiency: he landed 191 total punches to Cruz’s 159, including a 49% connect rate on power shots and 21 more jabs. Despite Cruz’s early dominance and taunts in the championship rounds, Roach’s uppercuts and combinations kept him in control, edging several close stanzas.

Post-fight, emotions ran high. Roach, who felt robbed for the second straight fight after a similar draw with Gervonta Davis, vented his frustration: “All I want is a fair shake… I think I pulled that out, a clear victory. This is bullshit.” Cruz, defending his performance, blamed the referee: “I did my job… The referee was on his side. I thought I won this fight.” He expressed openness to a rematch, but only with a different official.

Pitbull Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Fight Highlights Video



Upload by PBC Boxing

Cruz entered as the interim champion, seeking to solidify his status after notable bouts against Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero. Roach, aiming for a career-defining win, showcased his boxing IQ but remains without the breakthrough he craves. The undercard delivered clearer results: O’Shaquie Foster outpointed Stephen Fulton (117-111, 118-110, 119-109), Erislandy Lara dominated Johan Gonzalez (118-108, 119-107, 120-106), and Jesus Ramos bested Shane Mosley Jr. (116-112, 117-111, 117-111).

This draw leaves the junior welterweight division in flux, with calls for a rematch echoing from ringside. Fight fans were treated to non-stop drama, but the lack of a winner leaves a bitter taste.