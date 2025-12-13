Watch Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian 2 Fight Live Stream on Triller TV

Los Angeles, CA – Boxing fans, mark your calendars! The rematch between WBC Cruiserweight Champion Badou Jack and challenger Noel Mikaelian is set to ignite the ring this Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the innovative Ace Mission Studios in Los Angeles. This clash promises fireworks as Jack, the seasoned veteran, looks to solidify his legacy against a determined Mikaelian seeking redemption after a controversial first encounter.

The backstory adds layers of intrigue. Earlier this year, on May 3, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two warriors met for the first time. Jack, stepping in on short notice after Mikaelian’s original opponent withdrew due to injury, emerged victorious via a razor-thin majority decision (115-113, 115-113, 114-114). Despite Mikaelian landing more punches statistically, the judges favored Jack’s experience and composure. The result sparked debate in the boxing community, with Mikaelian and his promoter, the legendary Don King, pushing hard for this immediate rematch. “This time, I’m fully prepared—no excuses,” Mikaelian declared in pre-fight interviews, vowing to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his.

At 42, Badou “The Ripper” Jack (29-3-3, 17 KOs) is a boxing icon, a seven-time world champion across super-middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight divisions. His resume boasts victories over elite names like Adonis Stevenson, Lucian Bute, and Anthony Dirrell. Riding a seven-fight win streak, Jack draws inspiration from fellow 42-year-old Erislandy Lara’s recent title defense, proving age is just a number in the sweet science. Standing at 6’1″ with a 73-inch reach, the Swedish-born fighter’s orthodox style emphasizes pacing and power, with a 58% knockout rate that could spell trouble for his opponent.

Noel Mikaelian (27-3-0, 12 KOs), the 35-year-old German-Armenian powerhouse, brings youth and size to the table at 6’3″ tall with a 75-inch reach. A natural cruiserweight since his 2011 debut, he boasts an impressive early career run of 22 straight wins. Though his recent form includes three decision losses, Mikaelian’s resilience shines through, highlighted by a TKO over former champion Ilunga Makabu. As the betting favorite at -160, experts like Chris Billam-Smith predict a fitter, more aggressive Mikaelian could flip the script. This all-European showdown pits Jack’s veteran savvy against Mikaelian’s hunger, with the WBC title—and potential Hall of Fame implications for Jack—on the line.

The undercard complements the main event with exciting bouts: Brook Sibrian vs. Gloria Munguilla in women’s light flyweight, Angel Lozano vs. Mario Hernandez in light heavyweight, and Hayley Jordan vs. Chantal Sumrall in women’s bantamweight. Expect a night of high-stakes action starting at 5:00 PM PT (8:00 PM ET, 1:00 AM GMT Sunday), with main event ring walks around 8:00 PM PT (11:00 PM ET, 4:00 AM GMT Sunday).

Don’t miss out—watching is easier than ever! The event streams live globally on Prime Video PPV for $29.99 in the US, with $1 from each purchase donated to ‘Championing Mental Health’ initiatives. UK viewers can catch it on TrillerTV PPV for $19.99. Additional options include DIRECTV, DISH, and PPV.com in North America. For geo-restricted areas, a VPN like ExpressVPN ensures seamless access. Available on smart TVs, phones, desktops, and apps via Roku, Apple TV, and more.

This rematch isn’t just a fight—it’s a statement. Will Jack extend his reign, or will Mikaelian orchestrate a stunning upset?