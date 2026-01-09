Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Free Live Stream Fight Prelims and Heavyweight Preview

In the heart of Germany’s industrial Ruhr region, the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen will host a pivotal heavyweight showdown on January 10, 2026, as undefeated WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel defends his title against towering Polish challenger Damian Knyba. This bout, promoted by Queensberry Promotions, pits experience and precision against raw size and ambition, with both fighters entering the ring unbeaten and hungry for a statement victory that could propel them toward undisputed contention in a division dominated by names like Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Kabayel, a 33-year-old German of Kurdish descent, boasts a flawless 26-0 record with 18 knockouts. His journey to interim champion status has been marked by a string of upset victories that have elevated him from underdog to feared contender. In December 2023, he stunned the boxing world by dismantling the previously unbeaten Arslanbek Makhmudov in four rounds on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight against Otto Wallin. He followed that with a dominant decision over Frank Sanchez in May 2024, showcasing his slick footwork and devastating body shots. The pinnacle came in February 2025, when Kabayel captured the interim WBC belt with a sixth-round knockout of Zhilei Zhang, the hard-hitting Chinese southpaw who had previously stopped Joe Joyce twice. Kabayel’s style is built on disciplined pressure, high ring IQ, and a relentless focus on breaking down opponents with hooks to the liver—earning him the nickname “Leberking” (Liver King). At 6’3″ and weighing in at 241 pounds for this fight, he’s compact but explosive, with a reach of 203 cm that he uses to close distances effectively.

On the other side stands Damian Knyba, the 28-year-old “Polish Hussar,” who carries a 17-0 ledger with likely around 10 knockouts, though his resume features fewer high-profile names. Standing at 6’7″ with a massive 213 cm reach—10 cm taller and longer than Kabayel—Knyba represents a significant physical challenge. His professional career began in 2021 after a solid amateur background, and he’s built his record primarily in Poland and the U.S., stopping lesser-known foes with his jab and power. Knyba tipped the scales at 259.8 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, giving him a nearly 19-pound advantage that could play into his strategy of keeping Kabayel at bay with long-range shots. Despite his inexperience against elite competition, Knyba’s undefeated streak and physical tools have drawn comparisons to a young Deontay Wilder, though he lacks the American’s one-punch devastation.

This matchup is a tactical chess game. Kabayel will aim to slip inside Knyba’s reach, targeting the body to sap the challenger’s stamina and set up head shots in the later rounds. Knyba, meanwhile, must utilize his height to dictate pace from the outside, landing counters and wearing down the champion with volume. Experts lean heavily toward Kabayel, with betting odds listing him as a -910 favorite against Knyba’s +600 underdog status. Predictions vary, but many foresee Kabayel securing a TKO between rounds 7-10, capitalizing on his superior conditioning and experience. A Knyba upset would shake the division, potentially fast-tracking him to bigger paydays.

The card, dubbed “The Homecoming,” marks Kabayel’s first fight in Germany since 2019, adding emotional stakes in front of a partisan crowd. The undercard features nine bouts, including prospects like heavyweight Alen Babic and cruiserweight Roman Fress, though details remain sparse. Fans can catch the action live on DAZN, with coverage starting at 2:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. GMT), and ring walks for the main event expected around 4:45 p.m. ET (9:45 p.m. GMT).

In a heavyweight landscape craving fresh rivalries, this interim title defense could be a launchpad. Kabayel eyes unification paths, while Knyba seeks to announce himself globally. Expect fireworks—undefeated records collide, but only one leaves with the belt.