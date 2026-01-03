Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez: How To Watch, Live Stream Info, and Fight Details

San Juan, Puerto Rico – January 3, 2026 – Boxing fans are in for a thrilling night as seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano returns to her homeland to defend her WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Mexican challenger Reina Tellez. The bout headlines a stacked card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions at the historic Coliseo Roberto Clemente, marking Serrano’s first fight in Puerto Rico since 2021.

With a record of 47-2-1 (31 KOs), the 37-year-old Serrano aims to rebound from her controversial loss to Katie Taylor last year, showcasing her explosive power and technical prowess in front of a passionate crowd. Tellez, 28, enters with a 12-3-1 (5 KOs) ledger, known for her aggressive style and durability, though she missed weight by two pounds, meaning she cannot claim the belts even with a victory.

This event highlights women’s boxing, with several fights featuring three-minute rounds to align with men’s standards, a push Serrano has championed for equality. The co-main event pits undefeated WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han (11-0, 4 KOs) against veteran Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs), a former UFC star making her boxing comeback. Han, a rising Korean-American talent, defends her title in a 10-round clash expected to be a technical masterclass.

The undercard is packed with intriguing matchups. Flyweight prospect Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (7-0-1, 4 KOs) faces former strawweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs) in a Puerto Rican showdown. Super featherweight Henry LeBron (19-0, 10 KOs) takes on Juan Tapia (12-5, 6 KOs) in what could be a fireworks display. Fan-favorite Ebanie Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs), the “Blonde Bomber,” returns against Alexis Araiza Mones (3-2-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round bantamweight bout. Rounding out the main card is Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Tania Walters (4-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bantamweight contest. Preliminary fights, including emerging women’s prospects and one men’s bout, kick off earlier and feature Matchroom/MVP signees.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. ET for prelims, with the main card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks are anticipated around 11:00 p.m. ET. Serrano, a Puerto Rican icon, expressed excitement: “Fighting at home means everything. I’m ready to put on a show for my people.”

How to Watch Live Online

The entire card streams worldwide on DAZN www.dazn.com, requiring an active subscription. In the US, options include a monthly plan at $29.99, a yearly subscription for $224.99, or the Ultimate tier (including all PPV events) at $44.99/month on a 12-month contract or $449.99 annually. UK viewers can subscribe monthly for £24.99 (flexible) or £14.99 on contract, with yearly at £119.99; Ultimate adds £22.99/month or £229.99/year. Download the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobiles, Roku, Fire TV, or computers for seamless viewing.

Prelims are free on YouTube, offering a no-cost entry to the action. No traditional PPV is needed—just subscribe and tune in. For live updates, check DAZN’s social channels or boxing sites.

This card not only spotlights Serrano’s legacy but also advances gender parity in the sport, promising knockouts and drama for global audiences.