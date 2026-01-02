How to Watch the Holly Holm vs. Stephanie Han WBA Lightweight Championship Fight Online

As 2026 kicks off with a bang in women’s boxing, one of the most intriguing title bouts features legendary crossover star Holly Holm challenging undefeated champion Stephanie Han for the WBA lightweight belt. This co-main event, set for January 3, 2026, at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, pits experience against rising dominance in a clash that could redefine legacies.

Holly Holm, the 44-year-old Hall of Famer and former UFC bantamweight champion, returns to her boxing roots aiming to become a four-division world champion. Known for her iconic head-kick knockout of Ronda Rousey, Holm has a boxing record of 34-2-3 and recently dominated Yolanda Vega in her 2025 comeback.

Facing her is Stephanie Han, the 35-year-old “Enforcer” from El Paso, Texas—an active police officer, mother, and undefeated pro (11-0) who claimed the WBA title in 2025 with knockout power and resilience.

This 10-round bout uniquely features three-minute rounds (like men’s fights), adding extra intensity. If Holm wins she will be the first boxer male or female to win a world title after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Official Way to Stream the Fight Online

The entire card, headlined by Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez, streams exclusively on DAZN worldwide. DAZN holds the broadcasting rights, making it the only legal platform for live viewing.

Steps to Watch on DAZN:

Sign Up or Log In: Visit www.dazn.com or download the DAZN app (available on iOS, Android, smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and more).

Subscribe: DAZN offers monthly or annual plans (pricing varies by region; check the site for current rates, often including a free trial for new users).

Tune In: The event starts around 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Ring walks for Holm vs. Han are expected between 9:30–10:00 p.m. ET, before the main event.

Devices: Stream on up to two devices simultaneously, perfect for watching on your phone, tablet, or big screen.

No pay-per-view purchase is needed—it’s included with your subscription. DAZN also offers replays, highlights, and on-demand content post-event.

This fight blends veteran savvy with youthful hunger, promising technical mastery and potential fireworks.