Live Stream: Xander Zayas vs. Abass Baraou Final Fight Press Conference Video

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The final press conference for the junior middleweight title unification bout between WBO champion Xander Zayas and WBA ruler Abass Baraou is set to go live today, January 29, 2026, at 2 p.m. AST (1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT).

This electrifying event, hosted at the vibrant DISTRITO T-Mobile — Popular Plaza Stage on 250 Convention Blvd. in San Juan, promises intense face-offs, bold predictions, and the raw energy that only a world title fight buildup can deliver.

Best of all, it’s open to the public with access starting at 1 p.m. AST, and for those who can’t make it in person, Top Rank is streaming it live on their YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook pages – absolutely free!

This press conference is the penultimate hype event leading up to the main showdown on Saturday, January 31, at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. For Zayas, the 23-year-old Puerto Rican sensation with an unblemished 22-0 record (13 KOs), this fight represents more than just unification – it’s a triumphant homecoming.

As boxing’s youngest male world champion, Zayas has dazzled fans with his slick skills and knockout power since turning pro at 16. Capturing the WBO belt in a dominant performance last year, he’s now eyeing Baraou’s hardware to solidify his status as a rising superstar.

“This is gonna be a great show,” Zayas teased during the kick-off presser in November, hinting at the fireworks to come.

On the other side stands Abass Baraou, the 28-year-old German powerhouse with a 17-1 record (9 KOs), who’s no stranger to high-stakes battles. Baraou claimed the WBA title in a gritty upset and brings a relentless style that could test Zayas’ defenses. Traveling to enemy territory, Baraou aims to spoil the party and unify the belts on foreign soil. Their contrasting approaches – Zayas’ technical finesse versus Baraou’s aggressive pressure – set the stage for a clash that could redefine the 154-pound division.

Don’t miss the undercard buzz either. The press conference will likely feature insights from co-main event fighters like unbeaten welterweight Rohan Polanco (17-0, 10 KOs) facing Christian Gomez, alongside prospects such as middleweight Euri Cedeno and junior middleweight Giovani Santillan. Other bouts include Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Conner Goade in junior bantamweight action, promising a full night of Puerto Rican pride on fight day.

The entire fight card on January 31 streams free in the U.S. on the Top Rank Classics FAST channel, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can tune in via mobile or desktop at trboxing.co/TopRankClassics, or on smart TVs through apps like The Roku Channel, Tubi, or Vizio. With the co-feature slated for 9 p.m. ET and the main event around 10 p.m. ET, it’s a can’t-miss lineup avoiding conflicts with other major bouts like Stevenson-Lopez.

Top Rank’s promotion underscores the event’s significance: a unification immediately after belts were won, showcasing respect between the camps for making this happen. As Zayas put it, this is about legacy in his homeland. Tune in today to catch the verbal jabs and stare-downs that will ignite the weekend.