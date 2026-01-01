Livestream: Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez Championship Fight Weigh in

As the boxing world turns the page to 2026, all eyes shift to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where unified WBA and WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano prepares for a highly anticipated homecoming defense against undefeated challenger Reina Tellez. Before the fists fly on January 3 at the historic Coliseo Roberto Clemente, the official weigh-in sets the stage—often delivering the most electric moments of fight week with staredowns, final words, and that unmistakable pre-fight intensity.

When and Where to Watch the Weigh-In Live

The public weigh-in for Serrano vs. Tellez takes place on Friday, January 2, 2026, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in Distrito T-Mobile, San Juan. Ceremonies kick off at 7:00 PM AST (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT).

Fans worldwide can catch it completely free via live stream on:

The Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) YouTube channel

The DAZN Boxing YouTube channel

These streams typically include full card weigh-ins, face-offs, and post-scale interviews, making it essential viewing for building hype ahead of Saturday’s main event.

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs), the seven-division world champion and Puerto Rican icon, returns to featherweight (126 pounds) after a grueling trilogy against Katie Taylor at higher weights. Dropping back down could mean a draining cut for the 37-year-old veteran, but her experience in high-stakes environments suggests she’ll hit the mark comfortably. Expect Serrano to exude confidence on the scale, fueled by the energy of fighting in front of her home crowd for the first time in years.

On the other side stands 22-year-old Reina Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) from San Antonio, Texas—a late replacement who stepped in after original opponent Erika Cruz withdrew due to an atypical VADA drug test finding. The young contender, with Irish-Mexican roots and a decorated amateur background, faces her first world title shot and her debut in a scheduled 10-rounder (with three-minute rounds, a format Serrano has championed for women’s boxing). Tellez has competed recently at super bantamweight, so moving up to 126 might suit her frame better, potentially allowing a stronger, more composed appearance on the scale.

The staredown promises fireworks: Serrano’s battle-tested intensity versus Tellez’s youthful hunger. Tellez has spoken of representing “every young girl who’s ever been told she couldn’t make it,” while Serrano emphasizes respect outside the ring but pure business inside it. Any weight drama—missed marks are rare here, but close calls add tension—could shift early betting lines or psychological edges.

Beyond the Headliners: A Stacked Card Steps Up

The weigh-in will feature the entire loaded undercard, including:

Former UFC star Holly Holm challenging Stephanie Han for the WBA lightweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Mones in bantamweight action

Rising Puerto Rican talents like Yankiel Rivera and others

This all-women’s championship focus underscores MVP’s commitment to elevating the division, making the weigh-in a celebration of the sport’s growth.

Tune in on January 2—whether you’re a die-hard fan or casual viewer, the Serrano vs. Tellez weigh-in live stream is where the 2026 boxing year truly ignites. One day later, the belts are on the line live on DAZN.