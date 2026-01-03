Livestream: Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez MVP Boxing Free Fight Prelims

Be ready for an exciting featherweight showdown as Amanda Serrano returns to her native Puerto Rico to defend her unified titles against the undefeated Reina Tellez. Set for January 3, 2026, at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, this bout marks Serrano’s first fight on home soil in years and underscores her ongoing push for equality in women’s boxing with three-minute rounds. The bout airs live on DAZN with a free prelims fight card livestream on YouTube.

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, 37, enters the ring with an impressive professional record of 47-4-1, including 31 knockouts. A trailblazer in the sport, Serrano has held world titles across seven weight classes, from super flyweight to lightweight. Her advocacy for women’s boxing extends beyond the ring; she’s been vocal about adopting men’s rules, including three-minute rounds, to level the playing field. This fight against Tellez will be contested over 10 three-minute rounds, aligning with her mission.

Serrano’s last outing was a dominant performance, but this homecoming adds emotional weight. Weighing in at 125.6 pounds, she’s set to defend her WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight titles. Despite Tellez missing weight at 126.6 pounds, the fight proceeds, with Serrano still defending her belts.

Reina Tellez, a 13-0-1 fighter with a strong amateur background, represents a fresh challenge for Serrano. The Mexican boxer stepped in as a last-minute replacement, bringing an unblemished record and five knockouts to the table. At 28 years old, Tellez has shown promise in lower-profile bouts, but this is a massive step up in competition. Her knockout ratio stands at about 38%, paling in comparison to Serrano’s 66%, but her youth and hunger could make for an intriguing matchup. Tellez’s opportunity comes amid Serrano’s dominance, and while she’s the underdog, an upset would catapult her into stardom. The weight miss adds intrigue, but it won’t strip her of the chance to dethrone a legend.

Fight Details and Schedule

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

Titles at Stake: WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine Women’s Featherweight Titles

Rounds: 10 x 3 minutes

Start Times:Prelims: Approximately 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

Main Card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Main Event Ring Walks (approx.): 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

The undercard features a mix of title defenses, local talent, and international flair, promising an action-packed night before the main event. Here’s the complete list of bouts on the main card:

Women’s WBA Lightweight Title – Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm

Super Featherweight – Henry Lebron vs. Juan Tapia

Flyweight – Yankiel Rivera vs. Jonathan Gonzalez

Featherweight – Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. Alfredo Cruz

Women’s Bantamweight – Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Araiza Mones

Women’s Bantamweight – Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Tania Walters

Highlights include Holly Holm, the former UFC champion, challenging for the WBA lightweight title in her return to boxing, and Australian star Ebanie Bridges looking to rebound. Puerto Rican prospects like Yankiel Rivera and Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro add local flavor.

While specific prelim bouts aren’t widely detailed, early action typically features up-and-coming fighters and serves as a buildup to the main card.

How to Watch: Free Prelims and Main Card Livestream

Fans won’t want to miss this event, especially with accessible viewing options:

Free Prelims Livestream: The undercard prelims will stream for free on YouTube, starting around 3:15 p.m. ET. Check the Most Valuable Promotions YouTube channel for the live feed, offering a great entry point for casual viewers.

Main Card: Available exclusively on DAZN, with coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month, and the platform provides high-quality streams worldwide.

International times vary: In the UK, the main card starts at 1:00 a.m. GMT on January 4.

Serrano is the heavy favorite, given her experience and power, but Tellez’s undefeated streak and amateur pedigree could lead to surprises. Expect Serrano to press for a knockout, potentially in the mid-to-late rounds, while Tellez aims to weather the storm and exploit any openings.

This bout not only highlights women’s boxing but also Serrano’s enduring impact. Tune in for what promises to be an electrifying night in San Juan.