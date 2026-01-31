Livestream: Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Josh Kelly Free Fight Prelims January 31

Undefeated IBF super welterweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev steps into the ring to defend his title against British challenger Josh Kelly today, January 31, 2026, at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. This clash promises explosive action, with Murtazaliev’s raw power facing off against Kelly’s slick technique and resilience.

Murtazaliev, the 33-year-old Russian powerhouse with a perfect 23-0 record and 17 knockouts, captured the IBF title in a dominant performance and is making his second defense. Known for his devastating knockout ability—boasting a 74% KO rate—he’s a force of nature in the super welterweight division, blending relentless pressure with pinpoint accuracy. Entering as the betting favorite at -300, Murtazaliev aims to solidify his reign by dismantling yet another contender on foreign soil.

On the opposite end, 31-year-old Josh Kelly brings a 17-1-1 record with 9 KOs to the table, riding a seven-fight win streak that has propelled him to this world title shot. The Sunderland native, often called “Pretty Boy” for his flashy style, has overcome personal challenges like hypochondria to reach this pinnacle. At +250 odds, Kelly is the underdog, but his speed, footwork, and counterpunching could exploit any openings in Murtazaliev’s aggressive approach. Fighting in front of a home crowd, Kelly is hungry to shock the world and claim the belt.

This matchup is a classic styles-make-fights scenario: Murtazaliev’s brute force versus Kelly’s finesse. Experts are split, with some predicting a late stoppage for the champ, while others see Kelly pulling off an upset via decision. The 12-round bout headlines an stacked card promoted by Matchroom Boxing, featuring eight fights in total.

The undercard is loaded with talent, including:Josh Padley vs. Jaouad Belmehdi for the vacant European super featherweight title (12 rounds). Additional bouts showcasing rising stars in various weight classes.

But the real treat for fans is the free prelims on YouTube, kicking off the night with four exciting matchups: Brad Casey vs. Lee Roberts, and more emerging talents like Blenkiron, Colman, MacDonald, and Rogers.

Best of all, the prelims are streaming FREE on YouTube via the DAZN Boxing channel, starting at 5 PM GMT (12 PM ET).

Tune in early to catch the rising stars before the main event explodes!Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or just tuning in for the drama, this event has it all—power, skill, and potential for a fight-of-the-year contender.

Don’t miss a second of the action! The main card, including the Murtazaliev-Kelly showdown, streams live on DAZN with a subscription, starting around 7 PM GMT (2 PM ET). For UK listeners, undercard coverage is available on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 7 PM GMT, switching to BBC Radio 5 Live at 9 PM.