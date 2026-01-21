Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia Championship Press Conference Livestream

Los Angeles, CA – Boxing enthusiasts are gearing up for a spectacle tomorrow as WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and challenger “King” Ryan Garcia face off at their official launch press conference. Set for January 22, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. PT in the iconic Avalon Hollywood venue, the event promises fireworks even before the fighters step into the ring. Open to the public and streamed live on YouTube, this presser marks the kickoff for “The Ring: High Stakes,” a card headlined by their title clash on February 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can tune in via DAZN’s channels or the official Ring Magazine stream, building hype for what could be one of 2026’s most talked-about bouts.

Mario Barrios, the 30-year-old San Antonio native, enters as the defending champion with a record of 29-2, including 18 knockouts and two draws. Known for his towering frame at welterweight and relentless pressure, Barrios has battled through a gritty career. He captured the interim WBC title with a unanimous decision over Yordenis Ugas in 2023, dropping the Cuban twice en route to victory. Elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the belt, Barrios has faced setbacks, including back-to-back draws against Abel Ramos in 2024 and a controversial one with Manny Pacquiao in July 2025. Now under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Joe Goossen – who ironically trained Garcia for four fights, including his 2023 knockout loss to Gervonta Davis – Barrios is poised to solidify his reign. “Becoming WBC welterweight world champion was more than a moment – it was a promise to my family, my city, and everyone who believed in the grind,” Barrios stated in the announcement.

On the other side stands Ryan Garcia, the 27-year-old Victorville sensation with a 27-1 record and 19 knockouts. A former WBC interim lightweight champion, Garcia’s journey has been a rollercoaster of triumphs and controversies. His 2024 upset over Devin Haney – a decision win that saw him floor Haney three times – was later ruled a no-contest due to a failed drug test for ostarine, leading to a one-year suspension and an ongoing lawsuit from Haney. Returning in May 2025, Garcia suffered a decision loss to WBA welterweight champ Rolando Romero, but his star power remains undimmed. With over 10 million social media followers, Garcia’s flamboyant persona and lightning-fast hands have made him boxing’s biggest draw outside the heavyweights. “I will be world champion on Feb. 21,” Garcia boldly declared, signaling his intent to capture gold at 147 pounds.

The matchup itself is intriguing: Barrios, a natural welterweight with size and experience against elite foes like Gervonta Davis (a 2021 stoppage loss), faces Garcia, who’s moving up in weight but brings unmatched speed and power. Promoted by Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi entertainment mogul who’s revolutionized boxing with mega-events, this fight could redefine the division. If Garcia wins, whispers of a May 2026 clash with Conor Benn for Cinco de Mayo weekend are already circulating. Barrios, however, aims to prove he’s no stepping stone, especially after his recent draws left fans hungry for a decisive performance.

Tomorrow’s press conference is expected to be electric. Held in Los Angeles – Garcia’s adopted home turf – it could feature heated exchanges, given Garcia’s penchant for trash talk and Barrios’ quiet intensity. Promoters are urging fans to watch live, while those near the location can attend the open-to-public event at Avalon Hollywood. For viewers, the live stream starts at 12:30 p.m. PT on YouTube and DAZN platforms.

No undercard details have been announced yet, but the focus will be squarely on the headliners. Expect questions about Garcia’s weight jump, Barrios’ trainer switch, and the drug-test fallout that still lingers.