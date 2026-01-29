RING 6: Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Final Press Conference Livestream

Boxing Fans are gearing up for the junior welterweight title clash between Brooklyn’s own Teofimo Lopez and Newark’s undefeated sensation Shakur Stevenson. Set for January 31 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, this bout promises to be a career-defining battle for both fighters. But before the gloves come on, the verbal fireworks are about to ignite at the final press conference – and you can catch every moment live!

Teofimo Lopez, the reigning WBO and Ring junior welterweight champion with a record of 21-1 (13 KOs), has been on a tear since capturing the titles. Known for his flashy style, knockout power, and unshakeable confidence, Lopez has already etched his name in boxing history with upset victories over legends like Vasiliy Lomachenko. At just 28 years old, he’s defending his crowns against a formidable challenger, aiming to solidify his status as a pound-for-pound elite.

On the other side stands Shakur Stevenson, the 28-year-old phenom boasting a perfect 24-0 (11 KOs) ledger. A three-division world champion and Olympic silver medalist, Stevenson is making his debut at 140 pounds after vacating his WBC lightweight title. His slick southpaw boxing, lightning-fast reflexes, and defensive mastery have drawn comparisons to all-time greats. This fight represents Stevenson’s bold leap into a new weight class, where he seeks to dethrone Lopez and claim supremacy in the division.

The rivalry between these two has simmered for years, with both hailing from the East Coast and sharing amateur backgrounds. Their paths have crossed in heated exchanges on social media and in the press, building to this monumental confrontation. Lopez has called Stevenson “the best,” acknowledging the challenge, while Stevenson points to mental edges he plans to exploit. Their launch press conference in December was already charged with tension – Lopez mysteriously jotting notes while Stevenson fired verbal jabs – setting the stage for an even more intense final face-off.

Fight week has kicked off with a bang, including a dramatic face-off at a New York Knicks game at MSG, where the two stars met courtside to hype the event. Now, the spotlight turns to the final press conference, scheduled for January 30 at 3 p.m. ET. This is your chance to witness the mind games, bold predictions, and intense stares that often foreshadow the action in the ring. Expect trash talk, insights from trainers, and perhaps a few surprises as these warriors build the hype to fever pitch.

Don’t miss out – the press conference will be livestreamed exclusively on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, making it accessible to fans worldwide. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing aficionado or a casual viewer drawn to the drama, this event is a must-watch prelude to what could be the fight of the year.