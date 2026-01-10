Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith: How to Watch the Live Stream Online, Fight Preview

Puerto Rican powerhouse Subriel Matías defends his WBC super lightweight (140-pound) world title against undefeated British challenger Dalton Smith on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This matchup pits a relentless, high-volume pressure fighter known for his devastating knockout power against a technically sharp, composed contender stepping into the biggest fight of his career. Matías, nicknamed “El Orgullo de Maternillo,” returns to action looking to resurrect his feared “No-Mas-Tías” reputation—where opponents quit against his onslaught—while Smith aims to deliver a statement win and bring a world title back to Britain.

Subriel Matías (23-2, 22 KOs), the reigning WBC champion, is a two-time titleholder at 140 pounds. He captured the belt in July 2025 with a majority decision over Alberto Puello in New York, marking the first time in his career he went the full distance to victory. The 33-year-old Fajardo native boasts an incredible 96% knockout ratio and thrives on breaking opponents down with aggressive pressure, body work, and heavy shots. His only losses came against Petros Ananyan (2020) and Liam Paro (2024), but he’s never been stopped. Matías has overcome recent controversy, including a cleared adverse finding for a banned substance (Ostarine) in November 2025, allowing the fight to proceed under probation.

Dalton Smith (18-0, 13 KOs), the 28-year-old from Sheffield, England, enters as the mandatory challenger and WBC’s No. 1 contender. A former British and European champion, Smith has climbed the rankings with impressive performances, including key wins that earned him this shot. Known for his excellent footwork, boxing IQ, and solid power, the undefeated “Thunder” sees this as his chance to become Britain’s newest world champion and make history in a stacked division.

This clash promises intensity: Matías will look to close distance early, swarm Smith with volume, and force him into survival mode late. Smith, however, believes his technical edge and ability to counter could frustrate the champion and lead to a late stoppage or decision upset. Matías has vowed to “bring out the little girl” in Smith, while the challenger insists he’s ready for the war.

The bout is a classic power vs. precision matchup, with the championship rounds potentially deciding if Matías overwhelms or if Smith outboxes him to claim the belt.

How to Watch Live

Date & Location: Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Start Time: The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), with main event ring walks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET (depending on undercard length).

Broadcast: Available via livestream on PPV.com in the United States for $54.99. Stream on smart TVs, mobile devices, desktops, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, and more.

International: Check local listings; UK viewers can expect early Sunday morning action (around 4:00 a.m. GMT) via PPV options.

Don’t miss this high-stakes title fight—two elite fighters, one belt, and a chance for fireworks in Brooklyn!