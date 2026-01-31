Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Live Stream Free Fight Prelims

Boxing fans are gearing up for a major event as Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO super lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson on January 31, 2026, at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. This matchup pits two accomplished American fighters against each other, with Lopez aiming to extend his impressive run and Stevenson stepping up in weight to challenge for the belt.

Lopez, known as “The Takeover,” enters with a record of 22-1, including 13 knockouts, and is on a six-fight winning streak. The Brooklyn native has held titles in multiple weight classes and is defending his crown for the fourth time. On the other side, the undefeated Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) brings his slick defensive skills and sharp counterpunching from the lightweight division, where he reigned as WBC champion. This bout represents a significant test for both, blending Lopez’s aggressive style with Stevenson’s technical prowess.

The event, dubbed “The Ring 6,” features a stacked lineup beyond the headliner, including title defenses and rising prospects. Here’s the complete fight card:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Austin Williams vs. Wendy Toussaint

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo

The undercard showcases emerging talent like Keyshawn Davis, an unbeaten lightweight contender facing veteran Jamaine Ortiz, and Bruce Carrington defending his WBC featherweight strap against Carlos Castro. Heavyweight action comes courtesy of Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller against Kingsley Ibeh, promising power punches in the mix.

For those tuning in, the action kicks off with live stream preliminary bouts on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card around 7:45 p.m. ET.

Ring walks for the Lopez-Stevenson main event are expected around 10:50 p.m. ET. The first two fights—Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo and Austin Williams vs. Wendy Toussaint—are available to stream for free on DAZN with a simple account creation. The rest of the card, including the main event, requires a DAZN PPV purchase at $69.99 or the DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription ($44.99/month in the U.S.), which includes this PPV and others throughout the year. Commentary will be offered in both English and Spanish, enhancing accessibility for a global audience.

Alternatively, some outlets like Yahoo Sports may provide free streams for the prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. For live updates and results, sites such as CBS Sports and Sporting News will offer round-by-round coverage.

This card promises a blend of championship defenses and competitive matchups, making it a must-watch for boxing enthusiasts.