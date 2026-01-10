Watch RAF 5: Luke Rockhold vs. Colby Covington Live Stream on FOX Nation

All eyes are on Real American Freestyle (RAF) 5, a groundbreaking unscripted freestyle wrestling event featuring some of MMA’s biggest names transitioning to the mat. Headlined by a cruiserweight clash between former UFC stars Luke Rockhold and Colby Covington, this card promises high-stakes grappling without the strikes, emphasizing pure wrestling technique, takedowns, and control. Set for today, January 10, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET, the event unfolds at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida—a state-of-the-art venue known for hosting major sports spectacles with a 4.6-star rating from over 12,000 reviews.

What is Real American Freestyle?

RAF is revolutionizing combat sports by blending the intensity of professional wrestling with unscripted, authentic freestyle matches. Unlike traditional MMA, RAF focuses solely on grappling—think high-amplitude throws, pins, and technical superiority wins—drawing elite athletes from UFC backgrounds to compete in a league format. This fifth installment builds on the promotion’s growing popularity, offering fans a fresh alternative to cage fighting while showcasing wrestlers’ roots. The event is exclusively streamed on FOX Nation, making it accessible to subscribers looking for premium, live combat content.

The Main Event: Luke Rockhold vs. Colby Covington

At the top of the bill is a highly anticipated cruiserweight bout (around 195 lbs) pitting Luke Rockhold against Colby Covington. Rockhold, the 41-year-old former UFC middleweight champion from California, brings a wealth of experience from his striking and Brazilian jiu-jitsu prowess, but he’s no stranger to wrestling. He’s famously taken down elite grapplers like Chris Weidman in the Octagon and recently competed in events like the Craig Jones Invitational. Standing at 6’3″ with a size advantage, Rockhold aims to leverage his length and power to counter Covington’s aggressive style.

On the other side, 37-year-old Colby “Chaos” Covington, a former UFC interim welterweight champion and NCAA Division I All-American wrestler from Oregon, is the betting favorite at -250. Known for his relentless cardio and wrestling pedigree—including two Pac-10 conference titles—Covington has predicted a dominant performance, vowing to “dump Rockhold on his neck” with a high-amplitude suplex for a potential technical fall. This marks Covington’s return after a year off, and he’s already called out old rivals like Tyron Woodley for future RAF bouts.

The buildup has been electric, with a pre-event press conference turning chaotic as both fighters teamed up to roast undefeated UFC prospect Bo Nickal, calling him a “bozo” who’s “done nothing in MMA.” Their faceoff was intense yet lighthearted, with smiles cracking through the trash talk, building massive hype for what could be a technical masterpiece or a one-sided wrestling clinic.

RAF 5 boasts a stacked lineup of MMA crossovers, ensuring non-stop action. Here’s the main card (subject to change):

Main Event: Cruiserweight (195 lbs) – Colby Covington vs. Luke Rockhold

Co-Main Event: Middleweight – Bo Nickal vs. Yoel Romero

Featured: Lightweight – Arman Tsarukyan vs. Lance Palmer

Undercard: Various Additional bouts including emerging talents and veterans

The co-main features three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal against Olympic silver medalist and UFC knockout artist Yoel Romero, promising explosive athleticism. Other highlights include UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan testing his skills against WSOF featherweight champ Lance Palmer. With championship implications in some matches, expect high-level freestyle exchanges that could influence fighters’ MMA careers.

How to Watch RAF 5 Live

Don’t miss a second of the action—RAF 5 streams exclusively on FOX Nation, FOX News’ premium streaming platform. Here’s your step-by-step guide:

Subscribe to FOX Nation: Head to nation.foxnews.com and sign up. New users can use the promo code “RAF” for special access or discounts on plans starting at around $5.99/month or $64.99/year.

Stream the Event: Tune in live at 8:00 PM ET via the FOX Nation app or website. It’s available on devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, and more. For the best experience, ensure a stable internet connection.

Additional Viewing Options: If you’re attending in person at Amerant Bank Arena (1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL), tickets are available through the RAF website. Weather in Sunrise tonight? Mild at 70-75°F with low rain chances—perfect for fight night.

Post-Event Access: Replays and highlights will be available on FOX Nation shortly after, along with athlete profiles and exclusive content.

RAF 5 isn’t just a wrestling event—it’s a bridge between MMA’s past and future, spotlighting elite athletes in a raw, mat-based format. Whether you’re a die-hard UFC fan or new to freestyle, this card delivers edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Grab your subscription, settle in, and witness history unfold live on FOX Nation!