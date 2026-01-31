Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Jr Welterweight Championship Fight Live on DAZN

Boxing fans around the world are ready for tonight’s marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City. On January 31, 2026, Teofimo Lopez, the reigning WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion, steps into the ring to defend his belts against the undefeated challenger Shakur Stevenson.

This bout promises a display of elite skill, speed, and strategy, pitting two of the sport’s most dynamic young talents against each other in a contest that could redefine the division.Teofimo Lopez, known as “The Takeover,” has carved out a reputation as a fearless competitor with explosive power and unorthodox flair. The 28-year-old Brooklyn native burst onto the scene with a stunning upset victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, claiming multiple lightweight titles and announcing himself as a force in the sport. Since moving up to junior welterweight, Lopez has secured impressive wins, including a dominant performance against Josh Taylor to capture the WBO crown. With a record of 22-1 and 13 knockouts, Lopez brings a blend of aggressive pressure and clever footwork that has overwhelmed opponents. His confidence is unmatched; in pre-fight interviews, he’s vowed to showcase why he’s the king of the 140-pound class, emphasizing his ability to adapt and counter any style thrown his way.

Shakur Stevenson enters as a -300 betting favorite, stepping up from lightweight where he held the WBC title. The 28-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, boasts a flawless 24-0 record with 11 knockouts, built on sublime defensive wizardry and pinpoint accuracy. Stevenson, a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, has drawn comparisons to legends like Floyd Mayweather for his elusive movement and counterpunching prowess. His recent defenses have highlighted his tactical brilliance, often frustrating foes into mistakes. Moving up in weight for this challenge, Stevenson aims to prove he can dominate at junior welterweight, potentially setting up even bigger opportunities ahead. The contrast in styles—Lopez’s forward-marching offense versus Stevenson’s slick, evasive defense—sets the stage for a tactical chess match that could go the distance or end in a dramatic finish.

The undercard adds depth to the event, featuring rising stars like Keyshawn Davis facing Jamaine Ortiz in a super lightweight clash, and other bouts including Carlos Castro and Kevin Castillo. This stacked lineup, promoted under “The Ring VI” banner by Matchroom Boxing, ensures a full night of action starting early.

For those eager to catch every moment live online, the fight is available exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view. Priced at $69.99, viewers can stream the entire card through the DAZN app or website on devices like smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, or computers. The prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the Lopez-Stevenson main event are expected around 10 p.m. ET. To access, simply sign up or log in to DAZN, purchase the PPV, and enjoy high-quality streaming from anywhere with a stable internet connection. International fans should check regional availability, but DAZN’s global reach makes it accessible in most countries.

This encounter isn’t just another title defense; it’s a generational showdown that could elevate both fighters’ legacies. Lopez seeks to solidify his status as a multi-division conqueror, while Stevenson looks to capture his fourth world title across weights. With sold-out crowds at The Garden and millions tuning in, the energy is palpable. Don’t miss out—tune in tonight and witness boxing history unfold.