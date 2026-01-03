Watch the Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Araiza Mones Fight Live Stream on DAZN

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Former IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges makes her highly anticipated ring return on January 3, 2026, against American Alexis Araiza Mones in an eight-round bantamweight clash. The bout features on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s unified featherweight title defense against Reina Tellez at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, streamed live on DAZN.

The 39-year-old Australian, known as the “Blonde Bomber,” enters with a 9-2 record (4 KOs). She last fought in December 2023, losing her title via unanimous decision to Miyo Yoshida. Bridges stepped away for motherhood, giving birth to son Ezerra Ray in February 2025 with partner and former welterweight champion Kell Brook. Just 10 months postpartum, she returns sharper and more motivated, with her young son watching ringside.

“I’m excited to be getting back in the ring after some time out,” Bridges said. “He’s a whole new level of motivation for me. I can’t wait to entertain and put on a show.” Now promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Bridges aims to reclaim world titles and become undisputed bantamweight champion.

Her opponent, 35-year-old Alexis Araiza Mones from Fort Worth, Texas, brings a 3-2-1 record (1 KO). A two-time U.S. National Golden Gloves amateur champion, she turned pro in 2022 and competes actively in the Team Combat League. Araiza Mones, also a mother, comes off a unanimous decision loss to Nayeli Rodriguez in July 2025. Standing 5’3″ (two inches taller than Bridges’ 5’1″), she holds a slight height advantage but faces her first eight-round fight.

Bridges enjoys heavy favorite status at -590 odds, with Araiza Mones at +400. Experts highlight Bridges’ superior experience (71 pro rounds vs. Araiza Mones’ 26) and 44% KO rate. Yet Araiza Mones’ determination and activity could test the rust off Bridges after her two-year layoff.

This matchup pits proven power and charisma against hungry ambition. Bridges’ signature weigh-ins and fan engagement already generate buzz, while Araiza Mones seeks to become Fort Worth’s first female boxing champion.

As women’s boxing kicks off 2026 with a stacked Puerto Rican card, including Holly Holm’s return, all eyes turn to whether the Blonde Bomber explodes back onto the title scene or if the Texas underdog pulls off an upset.