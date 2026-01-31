Xander Zayas vs. Abass Baraou: How to Watch the Junior Middleweight Title Unification Bout Live

Xander Zayas Battles Abass Baraou in Junior Middleweight Unification

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The boxing world turns its attention to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico tonight, where WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas will square off against WBA titleholder Abass Baraou in a pivotal unification fight.

This 12-round contest marks a significant moment for the 23-year-old Zayas, who is defending his belt on home soil for the first time since capturing it. At 22-0 with 13 knockouts, the Puerto Rican sensation brings a blend of speed and power to the ring, aiming to solidify his status as one of the division’s top talents.

His challenger, the 31-year-old Baraou from Germany, enters with a record of 17-1 and 9 knockouts. Known for his resilience and technical prowess, Baraou seeks to upset the local favorite and claim unified glory in what promises to be a competitive matchup. This event stands out as only the second title unification bout hosted on Puerto Rican soil, following a 2010 light flyweight showdown.

The undercard features several intriguing bouts, showcasing emerging prospects and seasoned fighters:

Euri Cedeno vs. Etoundi Michel William – Middleweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Courtney Pennington – Junior Middleweight

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Conner Goade – Junior Bantamweight

Carlos De Leon Castro vs. Diuhl Olguin – Junior Lightweight

Yadriel Caban vs. Jeremis Hernendez-Torres – Junior Bantamweight



How to Watch the Fight

Fans can catch the entire card for free on the Top Rank Classics FAST channel, available on platforms like Roku, Tubi, Vizio, and Pluto TV. The broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 10 p.m. ET. For viewers in Puerto Rico, the event will air on WAPA Deportes, the island’s dedicated sports network.

International audiences have multiple options depending on their location. In the UK, Ireland, and Germany, the fight streams on Top Rank via Facebook. Other regions include Arena Sport for the Balkans, TVP in Poland, Nova in Bulgaria, TV3 in the Baltic countries, and Channel 1 in Israel.

This unification clash represents a key chapter in the junior middleweight division, with both champions eager to advance their legacies.