Zuffa Boxing 01: Walsh vs. Ocampo Headlines Debut Card Live on Paramount+ January 23

The highly anticipated debut of Zuffa Boxing is set for this Friday, January 23, 2026, as the new promotion launches its inaugural event, Zuffa Boxing 01, streaming live exclusively on Paramount+.

Backed by TKO Group Holdings (the parent company of the UFC), in partnership with leading entertainment conglomerate Sela, and led by UFC President and CEO Dana White alongside influential figures like HE Turki Alalshikh, Zuffa Boxing arrives with bold ambitions to reshape the sport. Promising premium storytelling, high-stakes matchups, fewer weight classes, and a focus on letting the best fighters face off, the promotion aims to bring fresh energy and mainstream appeal back to boxing—much like the UFC revolutionized mixed martial arts.

The action takes place at the state-of-the-art Meta Apex in Las Vegas (formerly the UFC Apex), kicking off a new era the night before UFC 324 lights up the T-Mobile Arena. Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America can catch the full card, with coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET for prelims and the main card airing live from 9:00 p.m. ET.

Headlining the three-fight main card—all scheduled for 10 rounds—is an explosive junior middleweight clash between undefeated Irish rising star Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) and tough Mexican veteran Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs), a former world title challenger. Walsh’s precision striking and knockout power meet Ocampo’s experience and durability in what promises to be a fan-friendly war.

The co-main event features another compelling 10-round bout in the middleweight division, pitting unbeaten prospect Austin Deanda (the “Native Nightmare” from Amherst with an undefeated record) against fellow unbeaten Misael Rodriguez Olivas (15-0, 7 KOs). This matchup pits youth and momentum against tested resilience, adding intrigue to the card.

Rounding out the televised lineup is a third 10-round contest, delivering non-stop action from start to finish. Zuffa Boxing has emphasized quality over quantity for its debut, ensuring every fight carries weight and entertainment value rather than filler bouts.

This launch marks Paramount+’s return to major boxing after Showtime’s exit from the sport in 2023, and it aligns perfectly with the platform’s growing live sports portfolio—including the UFC’s own transition. With plans for a full slate of events throughout 2026 (starting with at least 12 cards), Zuffa Boxing is positioned to deliver consistent, high-level competition.

Dana White has called the timing “perfect,” emphasizing innovation, fighter-first principles, and global reach. Whether you’re a longtime boxing devotee or a UFC fan curious about the sweet science, Zuffa Boxing 01 offers a must-watch entry point into the promotion’s vision for the future.

Don’t miss it—tune in this Friday, January 23, exclusively on Paramount+. The next chapter of boxing begins now!