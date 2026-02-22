Claressa Shields vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2 Heavyweight Championship Live Stream on DAZN

Claressa Shields Set for Explosive Rematch Against Franchón Crews-Dezurn in Detroit Homecoming for Undisputed Heavyweight Crown

Detroit, MI — On Sunday, February 22, 2026, two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s heavyweight champion Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring in her backyard for one of the most anticipated bouts in women’s boxing history.

The Flint, Michigan native headlines a star-studded card at Little Caesars Arena against former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-round rematch for Shields’ IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles.

The pair first met nearly a decade ago on November 19, 2016, in their professional debuts. Shields earned a four-round unanimous decision victory that night. Now, ten years later, the rivalry comes full circle in a clash of pound-for-pound elites at heavyweight.

Shields, widely regarded as the greatest woman boxer of all time (“GWOAT”), is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Lani Daniels in July 2025. The 31-year-old recently signed a historic four-fight deal reportedly worth $8 million with Salita Promotions and is co-promoted by Wynn Records. Fighting in Detroit — where her last outing sold out the same arena — adds extra motivation.

“I don’t have the same plans as last time,” Shields said in a recent promotional event. “This one ends differently.”

Crews-Dezurn, the “Heavy-Hitting Diva,” brings serious power and experience from her reign at 168 pounds. The 38-year-old has made the move up in weight successfully and enters as a dangerous underdog with nothing to lose. Tensions boiled over at the weigh-in, with heated face-offs and pushing that have fans buzzing.

Full Fight Card (subject to change):

Main Event: Claressa Shields (c) vs. Franchón Crews-Dezurn – Undisputed Women’s Heavyweight Championship

Atif Oberlton vs. Joseph George – Light Heavyweight

Che Kenneally (c) vs. Danielle Perkins – WBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Title

Pryce Taylor vs. James Evans – Heavyweight

Plus additional bouts featuring rising Michigan prospects and multiple women’s fights

How to Watch:

The entire card streams live and exclusively worldwide on DAZN (no traditional TV broadcast).

Main card start: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Monday)

Main event ring walks: Approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT

Subscription options:

Monthly plans start at $19.99–$29.99 (12-month contract or month-to-month)

DAZN Ultimate Tier (includes this PPV + 11 more per year + 100+ live fights): $44.99/month in the U.S.; £24.99/month in the U.K.

Annual Super Saver: One-time payment of $224.99 (U.S.) or £119.99 (U.K.)

Sign up at www.DAZN.com or via the DAZN app on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, or streaming devices. Replays and highlights will be available post-event for subscribers.

This fight caps off a landmark weekend for women’s boxing in Michigan and underscores Shields’ mission to elevate the sport. With hometown energy, personal stakes, and undisputed gold on the line, expect fireworks inside Little Caesars Arena.