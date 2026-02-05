How to Watch the Mehmet Unal vs. Altin Zogaj Fight Live Stream Online

The upcoming boxing match between Mehmet Nadir Unal (also known as Mehmet Unal) and Altin Zogaj is set to take place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at the Montreal Casino (Cabaret du Casino) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This 10-round light heavyweight (175 lbs) bout has become the main event following the withdrawal of Albert Ramirez due to a medical issue, elevating this clash of undefeated prospects.Both fighters enter with perfect records, making this a classic “0 vs. 0” showdown where one streak must end.

Mehmet Nadir Unal (14-0, 12 KOs), the 33-year-old Turkish-born fighter now based in Montreal, brings explosive power and finishing ability. A former Olympian in amateur boxing (Rio 2016) and kickboxing background, Unal turned pro in 2021 under the Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) banner. Trained by Marc Ramsay, he has knocked out his last five opponents, including back-to-back first-round stoppages. Ranked ninth in the WBC light heavyweight standings, Unal is defending his WBC Continental Americas Light Heavyweight Title for the second time. He weighed in at 174.7 lbs for this fight, showcasing his discipline and readiness to pressure opponents relentlessly.

Altin Zogaj (17-0, 9 KOs), a 32-year-old from Kosovo now residing in Stuttgart, Germany, offers a strong technical base and championship experience. Standing at 6’2″, he has claimed titles like the German Champion (2021-2022), European Champion (2023-2025), and International Champion (2024), along with the WBA Continental Europe Light Heavyweight Title. Zogaj hit the exact 175 lbs limit at the weigh-in. His style contrasts Unal’s knockout aggression with more measured boxing, but he has the tools to go the distance or capitalize on openings.

This matchup pits Unal’s high-output power punching against Zogaj’s reach, experience in longer fights, and resilience. Fans can expect an intense battle, with predictions leaning toward fireworks given both fighters’ undefeated paths and the stakes involved.

How to Watch the Mehmet Unal vs. Altin Zogaj Fight Live Online

The event is promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) and takes place at the Montreal Casino. Start times vary by source, but the main card is expected around 6:30 PM EST, with the main event ringwalks likely around 10:00 PM EST (or later, approximately 3:00 AM UTC/GMT on February 6).

Live Streaming and Broadcast: As a regional Canadian card under EOTTM, it is typically available via streaming platforms associated with the promoter. Check Eye of the Tiger’s official channels, their website (eottm.com), or social media (@eottm_boxing) for the latest on pay-per-view or live stream options. Some EOTTM events stream on platforms like Punchinggrace.com or regional services in Canada.

Don’t miss this pivotal light heavyweight clash—one undefeated record will fall in what promises to be an exciting main event!