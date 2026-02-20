Livestream: Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington 2 Free Fight Prelims

The upcoming rematch between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington is generating significant excitement in the British boxing scene. Set for Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, this clash serves as a highly anticipated sequel to their dramatic 2023 encounter. Wood, the hometown favorite, stopped Warrington in the seventh round to retain his WBA featherweight title back then, but Warrington has been vocal about seeking redemption. This time, the bout takes place at super-featherweight (130 pounds), with no title on the line—just intense rivalry, bragging rights, and pride for two former world champions.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live worldwide on DAZN, starting with the main card around 7:00 PM GMT (2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT), and main event ring walks expected approximately at 10:00-10:07 PM GMT (5:00-5:07 PM ET). The venue is sold out, promising an electric atmosphere in Wood’s backyard.

While the full card—including the main event—requires a DAZN subscription (plans typically start around £15.99/month in the UK or equivalent regionally), the preliminary undercard (early fights before the main broadcast) often features accessible viewing options for fans looking to catch the action without immediate cost.

Several platforms have provided or are providing free live streams for the prelims:

Prime Video: Streams the prelims live and for free in some regions (e.g., accessible via the Prime Video app or website). Coverage kicks off around 12:30 PM EST (adjust for your timezone; earlier GMT equivalent), building hype for the stacked card ahead of the DAZN main feed.

YouTube (DAZN Boxing or Matchroom Boxing channels): Prelims livestreams have been scheduled or posted. These are typically free to view globally on YouTube, offering early action, commentary, and fighter insights without a paywall.

These prelim streams allow fans to tune in early, enjoy rising talents on the undercard, and get into the event’s flow before transitioning to DAZN for the bigger bouts. Timings can shift based on fight durations, so verify closer to the event.

The undercard supports the main event with competitive domestic and prospect fights, often featuring emerging British boxers. While exact prelim matchups may include local talents and under-the-radar contenders, they set the tone for the night’s drama. Watching them free builds anticipation for the grudge match, where Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) aims to prove his dominance once more, and Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) insists he’s “rolled back the years” in training for a potential upset.

Wood has hinted this could be his final fight, adding emotional stakes—he wants a strong finish in front of his Nottingham faithful. Warrington, ever the warrior, promises fireworks and revenge