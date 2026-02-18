Livestream: Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II Fight Week Press Conference

The upcoming Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington II press conference is set to take place Thursday, February 19, 2026, in Nottingham, United Kingdom, kicking off fight week for one of British boxing’s most anticipated grudge rematches.

The event, promoted by Matchroom Boxing, will stream live as fighters and teams face off ahead of their Saturday, February 21 showdown at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. The sold-out main event sees local hero Leigh Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) defending home turf against Leeds rival Josh Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) in a super-featherweight clash with no titles on the line but plenty of personal stakes.

This press conference follows an earlier launch event in November 2025, where tensions flared during a heated face-off. That initial announcement came after years of buildup since their controversial first encounter in October 2023, when Wood dramatically knocked out Warrington in the seventh round to retain his WBA featherweight title—though Warrington’s camp has long disputed the stoppage timing and circumstances.

Wood has been vocal about wanting a “clean finish” this time to silence doubters and potentially close the chapter on the rivalry. The Nottingham fighter revealed he accepted a significant pay cut to ensure the rematch happened, underscoring its personal importance. “I took a massive reduction in pay to make this fight… That’s what this fight means to me,” Wood stated recently. He aims to replicate or improve on his 2023 performance, predicting a quicker resolution against a determined Warrington.

Warrington, meanwhile, seeks redemption after the 2023 defeat, viewing the rematch as a chance to prove his resilience and settle the score in what has become a bitter domestic feud.

DAZN Boxing’s YouTube channel will host the live stream, with coverage expected around 1pm GMT (8am ET/PT)

The press conference is expected to be fiery, with verbal sparring likely to preview the intensity inside the ring. Fight week continues tomorrow with weigh-ins, leading to Saturday’s card broadcast live on DAZN worldwide.

This all-British showdown promises drama both on and off the canvas—don’t miss the presser as the final verbal shots are fired before the bell.