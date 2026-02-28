Livestream: Owen Cooper vs. Constantin Ursu Free Preliminary Fight Card

Derby, UK – February 28, 2026 – Welterweights Owen Cooper and Constantin Ursu meet in a 12-round bout tonight at Vaillant Live for the vacant British and Commonwealth welterweight titles.

Cooper, the 25-year-old Worcester Warrior with an 11-1 record and four knockouts, brings an orthodox stance, stands 5 feet 8 inches, and enters off recent activity that includes an English title win two years ago. Ursu, the 25-year-old Moldovan Monster with a perfect 14-0 mark and six knockouts, fights southpaw at 6 feet 0 inches and carries a 70-round professional experience total.

The Queensberry Promotions card features the main event as the centerpiece of a night with multiple professional bouts. Supporting contests include Luke McCormack against Kane Gardner in a 10-round super lightweight clash, along with additional matchups such as Ben Fail versus Mason Cartwright and others filling out the bill.

Undercard Bouts

Tony Curtis (12-1) vs. Jemsi Kibazange (21-14-4) – Flyweight (112 lbs), 8 rounds

Curtis continues his progression in the lower weight divisions against the experienced Tanzanian.

Lewis Lawton (3-0) vs. Elliot Eboigbe (2-18) – Super welterweight (154 lbs), 6 rounds

Undefeated Lawton meets the seasoned campaigner Eboigbe.

Reese Lynch (2-0) vs. Dan Booth (6-18) – Super lightweight (140 lbs), 6 rounds

Prospect Lynch faces “The Monk” Booth.

Charlie Senior vs. Jesus Carrasco (2-2-1) – Featherweight (126 lbs), 6 rounds

Lasha Guruli (2-0) vs. Benito Garcia (17-16-4) – Super lightweight (140 lbs), 6 rounds

Guruli, a highly regarded young talent, takes on the durable Garcia.

Lewis Williams vs. Ben Vickers (2-2-1) – Heavyweight, 6 rounds

Joe Cooper (5-0) vs. Serge Ambomo (13-71-3) – Middleweight (160 lbs), 4 rounds

“The Showstopper” Cooper meets the veteran Ambomo.

Ellis Panter (debut) vs. Garth Noot (1-15-2) – Super lightweight (140 lbs), 4 rounds

“The Problem” Panter makes his professional debut.

Fans can watch the full main card on DAZN with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. GMT in the UK and 3:30 p.m. ET in the US. Ring walks for the main event are scheduled around 10:00 p.m. GMT.

The prelims card streams live and free on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, giving viewers access to the early action without a subscription.

Both fighters debuted in 2019 and bring comparable experience into the ring, with Cooper holding a slight edge in rounds boxed at 73. The contest marks another step for each man in the welterweight division rankings, where Cooper sits at No. 14 with The Ring and Ursu at No. 14 with the WBO.

The night promises a full schedule of boxing from the opening bell through the headline fight.