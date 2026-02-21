Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Free Prelims Live Stream

The Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia fight is one of the most anticipated boxing events of 2026, pitting the reigning WBC welterweight champion against a high-profile challenger known for his explosive speed and massive fan following. Scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, this WBC welterweight title showdown takes place at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boxing fans are buzzing about this matchup, as Mario Barrios defends his belt for what promises to be a high-stakes, action-packed night. Ryan Garcia, often called “KingRy,” aims to capture his first major world title at 147 pounds and redeem recent setbacks in his career.

Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) enters as the champion, holding the WBC welterweight strap. The San Antonio native has shown resilience in recent outings, including a technical draw against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2025 and another draw prior. Barrios is known for his technical boxing, solid defense, and ability to go the distance in tough fights. This marks his fourth title defense, and he’s looking to prove he can secure a definitive win as champion.

Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) brings star power, knockout power, and lightning-fast hands to the ring. The California sensation has faced high-profile opponents like Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero in recent years, with mixed results. After a disappointing loss to Romero in 2025, Garcia sees this as a redemption opportunity to claim WBC gold and solidify his status among the elite at welterweight.

The fight carries significant stakes: Barrios seeks to extend his reign and silence doubters, while Garcia chases a career-defining victory and a potential massive payday (projections suggest an $8 million base purse split between the fighters).

Fight Details: Date, Time, and Location

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Event Ring Walk: Expected around 11:00–11:53 p.m. ET (8:00–8:53 p.m. PT)

Prelims Start: Approximately 5:00–5:45 p.m. ET

The event is promoted under cards like “The Ring: High Stakes” and features additional title fights on the undercard, making it a stacked night of boxing.

How to Watch Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia

The full card streams on DAZN via pay-per-view (PPV) in most regions, with the main card typically starting around 7:00–8:00 p.m. ET. Some sources also mention availability on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. Check local listings for exact broadcast details, as coverage may vary by country.

Good news for fans looking to catch the early action without paying: The preliminary fights (undercard bouts before the main PPV portion) are often available for free live stream on the DAZN YouTube channel. According to reports, DAZN’s broadcast begins early (around 2:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. ET local time equivalent), with the first few fights airing free-to-air before transitioning to the paid PPV section around 7:55 p.m. ET.

Note: The main event (Barrios vs. Garcia) requires PPV purchase on DAZN (or potentially other platforms like Prime Video in select regions). Avoid unofficial “free streams” sites, as they often involve piracy and poor quality—stick to official sources for the best experience.

Don’t miss this exciting night of boxing! Whether you’re watching the free prelims or tuning in for the full PPV, Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia delivers high drama at T-Mobile Arena. Check DAZN for the latest updates, live streams, and official start times.