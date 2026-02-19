Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia Final Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Fans worldwide are buzzing for the final press conference between WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and challenger “King” Ryan Garcia. Scheduled for today, February 19, 2026, in Las Vegas, this pre-fight event promises fireworks as the two warriors come face-to-face one last time before their clash on February 21 at T-Mobile Arena.

Barrios, the 29-2-2 San Antonio native, enters the ring as the defending champion, looking to solidify his legacy after a controversial draw with Manny Pacquiao and another stalemate against Abel Ramos. Known for his technical prowess and relentless pressure, Barrios has vowed to test Garcia’s heart, stating in a recent interview, “I’m in there with bad intentions.” The champion has added veteran trainer Joe Goossen to his corner, a move that has already stirred drama in previous press events.

On the other side, Garcia (24-2-1) is hungry for redemption. The social media sensation and boxing phenom is coming off a tumultuous period, including a unanimous decision loss to Rolando Romero in May 2025 and a one-year suspension following a no-contest against Devin Haney due to failed drug tests.

Despite the setbacks, Garcia’s explosive speed and power make him a dangerous underdog. He’s no stranger to the spotlight, often turning press conferences into spectacles—most recently calling out his former trainer Goossen for siding with Barrios, labeling camp members “traitors,” and declaring himself the “ring master” of the “circus.”

The buildup has been intense, with earlier press tours in January and February setting the stage for verbal sparring and heated exchanges. Now, with the fight just two days away, expect more barbs, bold predictions, and perhaps even a shove or two during the final face-off. This isn’t just talk; it’s the psychological warfare that could tip the scales in Saturday’s pay-per-view showdown on DAZN.

Don’t miss the live stream of the final press conference, starting at approximately 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Catch it free on platforms like YouTube via Ring Magazine, Golden Boy Promotions, or DAZN’s official channels. It’s your chance to witness the raw energy before these two step into the ring for welterweight gold.

With Barrios aiming for a “career-defining” victory and Garcia eyeing his first world title, this bout dubbed “The Ring: High Stakes” is poised to deliver drama both inside and outside the ropes.