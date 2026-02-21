Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia Free Fight Livestream Prelims Video

The Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia undercard free prelims are today, February 21, 2026, kicking off the action ahead of the highly anticipated WBC welterweight title main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the main card features star power and title defenses, the prelims deliver early fireworks with emerging prospects and solid matchups designed to build momentum for the pay-per-view portion.

These opening bouts are broadcast free-to-air on DAZN, Ring Magazine, Golden Boy YouTube channels, starting around 5:45–6:00 p.m. ET (2:45 p.m. PT), giving fans a chance to tune in without purchasing the PPV. The live stream prelims serve as the appetizer, showcasing rising talents in various weight classes before transitioning to the paid undercard and main event around 8:00 p.m. ET.

The preliminary portion includes competitive clashes that highlight up-and-coming fighters:

Middleweight: Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias

A gritty middleweight showdown pitting two determined contenders looking to make a statement early in the night.

Heavyweight: Joshua Edwards vs. Brandon Colantonio

Heavyweight power is on display as these big men aim to impress with knockout potential in what could be an explosive encounter.

Super Featherweight: Mohammed Alakel vs. David Calabro

Fast-paced action in the lighter weights, with both fighters bringing speed and technique to the ring.

These bouts are part of the broader “The Ring: High Stakes” event promoted by TGB Promotions and Golden Boy, broadcast live on DAZN

The free prelims live stream is just an appetizer to the main card boasting title fights like Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte (IBF super lightweight) and Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka (WBA super lightweight), plus Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright and Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sena Agbeko, the early action sets the tone for an unforgettable night.

Tune in now on DAZN for free access to the prelims—don’t miss the under-the-radar talent heating up Las Vegas before Ryan Garcia challenges Mario Barrios for the WBC crown later tonight. Ring walks for the prelims are rolling, so catch the live stream and get ready for non-stop boxing excitement!