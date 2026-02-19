Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia WBC Championship Weigh-in Live Stream Video

Sin City is buzzing as fight week ramps up for one of the most intriguing matchups of 2026: WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defending his title against the electrifying Ryan Garcia in “The Ring: High Stakes” this Saturday, February 21, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event streams live on DAZN PPV, promising fireworks in the ring—but the drama starts even earlier.

Don’t miss the official weigh-in live stream set for Friday, February 20, where both fighters will step on the scales, hit their contracted weights, and deliver the final intense face-off before Saturday’s showdown. This ceremonial weigh-in, hosted at T-Mobile Arena, offers fans a front-row seat to the tension, trash talk, and star power that have defined this buildup.

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2-2), the reigning WBC welterweight king, enters as the disciplined champion. Known for his technical prowess, relentless pressure, and ability to adapt in high-stakes battles, Barrios has solidified his status at 147 pounds. A recent draw against a legendary opponent showcased his resilience, and he’s determined to prove he’s the division’s top dog by turning back Garcia’s challenge.

On the other side stands Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs), the social media superstar and former WBC interim lightweight champion whose blistering hand speed, knockout power, and charismatic personality have made him one of boxing’s biggest draws. After a tough stretch, including a recent setback, Garcia views this as his defining moment—a chance to capture welterweight gold and silence doubters. His explosive style could make for a fan-friendly war if he brings his A-game.

The weigh-in isn’t just about making weight—it’s the last chance to size up the opponent, exchange stares, and build maximum hype. Past face-offs in this promotion have delivered memorable moments, and with both fighters’ contrasting personalities, expect sparks to fly.

Tune in to the Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia weigh-in live stream on Friday, February 20, via DAZN (with coverage starting around 5:45-6:00 PM ET, depending on the platform—check DAZN, Prime Video, or official Golden Boy/DAZN channels for exact timing and free/preview access where available). Many outlets, including YouTube streams from DAZN Boxing and fight partners, often provide free live coverage of the ceremonial weigh-ins.

This is your final preview before the gloves come off on Saturday. Whether you’re Team Barrios or Team Garcia, the weigh-in promises to set the tone for what could be a career-altering night in Las Vegas.