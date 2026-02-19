Now Boxing

Latest News and Opinions on Boxing

You are here: Home / News / Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia WBC Championship Weigh-in Live Stream Video

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia WBC Championship Weigh-in Live Stream Video

By

Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia at the final press conference
Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia at the final press conference before their championship showdown

Sin City is buzzing as fight week ramps up for one of the most intriguing matchups of 2026: WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defending his title against the electrifying Ryan Garcia in “The Ring: High Stakes” this Saturday, February 21, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event streams live on DAZN PPV, promising fireworks in the ring—but the drama starts even earlier.

Don’t miss the official weigh-in live stream set for Friday, February 20, where both fighters will step on the scales, hit their contracted weights, and deliver the final intense face-off before Saturday’s showdown. This ceremonial weigh-in, hosted at T-Mobile Arena, offers fans a front-row seat to the tension, trash talk, and star power that have defined this buildup.

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2-2), the reigning WBC welterweight king, enters as the disciplined champion. Known for his technical prowess, relentless pressure, and ability to adapt in high-stakes battles, Barrios has solidified his status at 147 pounds. A recent draw against a legendary opponent showcased his resilience, and he’s determined to prove he’s the division’s top dog by turning back Garcia’s challenge.

On the other side stands Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs), the social media superstar and former WBC interim lightweight champion whose blistering hand speed, knockout power, and charismatic personality have made him one of boxing’s biggest draws. After a tough stretch, including a recent setback, Garcia views this as his defining moment—a chance to capture welterweight gold and silence doubters. His explosive style could make for a fan-friendly war if he brings his A-game.

The weigh-in isn’t just about making weight—it’s the last chance to size up the opponent, exchange stares, and build maximum hype. Past face-offs in this promotion have delivered memorable moments, and with both fighters’ contrasting personalities, expect sparks to fly.

Tune in to the Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia weigh-in live stream on Friday, February 20, via DAZN (with coverage starting around 5:45-6:00 PM ET, depending on the platform—check DAZN, Prime Video, or official Golden Boy/DAZN channels for exact timing and free/preview access where available). Many outlets, including YouTube streams from DAZN Boxing and fight partners, often provide free live coverage of the ceremonial weigh-ins.

This is your final preview before the gloves come off on Saturday. Whether you’re Team Barrios or Team Garcia, the weigh-in promises to set the tone for what could be a career-altering night in Las Vegas.