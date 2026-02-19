MFL 3: Gable Steveson vs. Hugo Lezama Free Fight Livestream

The heavyweight spotlight shines bright tonight as Olympic gold medalist and undefeated MMA prospect Gable Steveson prepares to defend his perfect 2-0 record against seasoned Mexican veteran Hugo “Pandemonium” Lezama in the main event of Mexico Fight League 3 (MFL 3). Fans around the world can catch all the action for free via the official live stream—no paywall, no subscription required.

Steveson, the 25-year-old freestyle wrestling phenom who claimed gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boasts multiple NCAA Division I heavyweight titles, has wasted no time transitioning to mixed martial arts. After explosive first-round finishes in his first two pro bouts, the former WWE star now faces his toughest test yet: Lezama, a battle-tested 11-3 heavyweight with experience across regional promotions and an 82% finishing rate. Weighing in at a career-low 249 pounds on Wednesday, Steveson looked sharp and confident during the ceremonial staredown, locking eyes with the 238-pound Lezama in a tense but respectful exchange that had cameras flashing.

This heavyweight showdown headlines MFL 3 from the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Steveson has teased big plans beyond tonight, hinting at a potential UFC debut—possibly even calling for a spot on the rumored White House card—if he secures another highlight-reel victory. Lezama, fighting on home soil, aims to play spoiler and prove his veteran savvy can neutralize the Olympic wrestler’s elite grappling and improving striking.

Catch the MFL 3 Free Live Stream: Prelims kick off around 8:00 PM ET/PT (7:00 PM local time). Main Card starts at 10:00 PM ET/PT. Stream live and free worldwide on the official Mexico Fight League YouTube channel.

Tune in tonight—February 19, 2026—for what could be a pivotal step in Gable Steveson’s journey to MMA stardom. Whether you’re rooting for the American phenom or the Mexican underdog, this free broadcast delivers must-see heavyweight action straight to your screen. Let’s get it!