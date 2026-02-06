Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa Free Fight Prelims Live Stream

The clash between Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa is set to take place this Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. This matchup features the undefeated WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball defending his title against the experienced American challenger Brandon Figueroa in what promises to be an exciting featherweight showdown.

Nick Ball, known as “The Wrecking Ball,” enters the ring with an impeccable record of 23-0-1, including 13 knockouts. The 28-year-old Liverpool native has built his reputation on relentless pressure, aggressive style, and powerful punching. Since capturing the WBA featherweight belt from Raymond Ford in June 2024, Ball has successfully defended it three times, most recently against Sam Goodman. Fighting in his hometown once again, Ball benefits from strong crowd support and familiarity with the venue, where he has performed world title action before. His approach typically involves closing distance quickly, unleashing high-volume combinations, and breaking down opponents with sustained attacks.

Brandon Figueroa, nicknamed “The Heartbreaker,” brings a record of 26-2-1 with 19 knockouts to the contest. The 5-foot-9 American is a former two-weight world champion who has faced elite competition throughout his career. Figueroa is known for his durability, high-volume punching, and ability to maintain a relentless pace over 12 rounds. Standing taller than Ball, he holds a reach advantage and possesses sharp counterpunching skills along with legitimate power. As the mandatory challenger, Figueroa sees this as a prime opportunity to reclaim world title glory at 126 pounds.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds for the WBA world featherweight championship. Ball is favored in betting odds, reflecting his undefeated status and home advantage, but Figueroa’s experience against top-level opposition and physical attributes make him a credible threat. Analysts highlight potential edges in power and pressure for Ball, while Figueroa’s chin, stamina, and boxing IQ could play key roles if the bout extends into the later rounds.

The event, promoted by Queensberry Promotions, features a full undercard of 12 bouts, adding depth to the night’s action. Coverage begins earlier in the evening, with the free prelims live stream on YouTube at 8:00 AM PT and the main card action starting around 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT in the UK), and ring walks for the main event expected later in the night. Fans can watch live on DAZN, which streams the card exclusively in multiple territories.

This contest pits an aggressive, undefeated champion against a proven, battle-tested contender in a division full of dynamic fighters. Expect fireworks as both men look to impose their styles from the opening bell, delivering an entertaining display of featherweight boxing at its finest. Liverpool’s passionate fans will create an electric atmosphere for Ball’s latest title defense, while Figueroa arrives determined to pull off a major upset and add another chapter to his career.