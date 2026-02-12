Osleys Iglesias vs Pavel Silyagin Unified Super Middleweight Championship April 9 Live on DAZN

The “Boogeyman” returns to action! IBO Super Middleweight World Champion Osleys Iglesias is set to challenge for the vacant IBF world title when he takes on undefeated Russian contender Pavel Silyagin on April 9, 2026, at the Casino de Montréal. Promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management, this showdown is poised to be the biggest boxing event ever hosted at the venue.

“Pavel Silyagin is undeniably a world-class talent, but we see Osleys Iglesias as a generational force with the ability to dominate not just the super middleweight division, but the entire pound-for-pound landscape,” said Eye of the Tiger President Camille Estephan. “Bringing this fight to Montréal was a no-brainer—we’re confident Osleys will deliver a statement performance on April 9.”

Iglesias, nicknamed “El Tornado,” echoed the confidence: “This will be an epic battle against a seasoned opponent, and I appreciate him stepping up. This moment feels destined. With faith on my side, I’ll claim what’s mine. May the best man win—and that’s going to be me.”

Iglesias’ manager, Benedikt Poelchau, added: “Osleys has poured his life into this opportunity. It’s a dream matchup: two undefeated elites risking it all for the IBF crown. We respect Silyagin’s elite amateur background and pro achievements, but Osleys is, without question, the top super middleweight on the planet right now.”

The 28-year-old Cuban southpaw boasts a flawless 14-0 record (13 KOs). Since aligning with Eye of the Tiger in March 2024, he’s notched devastating stoppages over Marcelo Coceres, Evgeny Shevedenko, Sena Agbeko, and Petro Ivanov—all inside the distance. His career-defining moment came in November 2025, when he halted Vladimir Shishkin in the 8th round to earn mandatory challenger status for the IBF belt, then held by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

The title was vacated after Canelo’s upset loss to Terence Crawford, followed by Crawford’s retirement. Top contenders like Alvarez (rematch declined), Jaime Munguia, Hamzah Sheeraz, and others passed on facing Iglesias, paving the way for the IBF’s No. 7-ranked fighter, Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs).

The 32-year-old Russian, fighting outside his home country for the first time, brings serious credentials. Five of his wins have come against previously unbeaten foes, including a dominant 10-round decision over Argentine standout Pablo “Pacman” Corzo in July 2025—handing Corzo his first defeat in 24 fights.

“This IBF title shot against Iglesias is my chance to etch my name in boxing history and Russian boxing lore,” Silyagin said. “It’s still surreal. Osleys is a heavy hitter who throws from unpredictable angles, so it’ll be a grueling test. My team and I are heading to the mountains to build endurance—we’ll be fully prepared.”

The April 9 card at Casino de Montréal features strong local talent under the Eye of the Tiger banner:

Quebec City’s Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC Continental and NABF super middleweight titles.

Témiscouata’s Leïla Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs), a former unified world title challenger, makes her highly anticipated return to the ring in Quebec.

Buckingham’s Alexandre Gaumont (13-1, 9 KOs) aims to rebound from his lone pro defeat.

Montreal’s Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) battles for the vacant NABA lightweight title.

Prospect Erik Israyelyan (4-0, 2 KOs) steps up to his first six-round fight.

Montreal’s Stéphane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs), fresh off a thrilling clash with Steven Butler, returns to action.

The main event, billed as #IglesiasSilyagin, will stream exclusively on Punching Grace in Quebec, with preliminary bouts airing on TVA Sports. Internationally, the full card will be available on DAZN as part of a two-event deal with Eye of the Tiger Management, which also includes the #ButlerHiseni show on March 5 in Montreal.

This unification bid for Iglesias’ IBO belt alongside the vacant IBF strap promises fireworks in the super middleweight division.