Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez Title Unification Live from Glendale

Glendale, Arizona – February 28, 2026 – Two Mexican world champions collide in a major super featherweight unification bout as Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO title against IBF champion Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez at Desert Diamond Arena.

Navarrete, known as “Vaquero,” enters with a record of 39-2-1 including 32 knockouts. The three-division champion from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico, holds the WBO super featherweight belt and has built a reputation for high-volume action and durability across multiple weight classes. Nunez, the IBF titleholder, boasts a 29-1 mark with 27 knockouts. The 28-year-old from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, nicknamed “Sugar,” has established himself as a knockout artist and defends his belt in this high-profile matchup.

This all-Mexican showdown promises fireworks at 130 pounds, pitting Navarrete’s experience and relentless pressure against Nunez’s power and finishing ability. Both fighters aim to unify titles and solidify their standing in the division.

The Matchroom Boxing-promoted event features an eight-fight card, with the main event scheduled as a 12-round unification for the WBO and IBF super featherweight championships.

Featured Undercard Bouts

Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (28-6-3) – Welterweight (147 lbs), 10 rounds.

Undefeated Smalls, a rising contender, faces the experienced Ramos from Casa Grande, Arizona. Ramos brings veteran savvy and power after numerous high-level domestic fights, providing a tough test for Smalls’ perfect record.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (16-0) vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-2-1) – Super lightweight / junior welterweight (140 lbs), 10 rounds. Vargas, the unbeaten prospect from Las Vegas (son of former champion Fernando Vargas), steps up against the seasoned Quintana. This matchup highlights Vargas’ progression toward contender status in the division.

Arturo Popoca vs. Jordan Martinez – Likely bantamweight or super bantamweight, rounds unspecified (likely 8-10). Popoca takes on Martinez in a competitive clash expected to deliver action early on the main card.

How to Watch the Event

The full card streams live on DAZN, requiring a subscription for access.Main card start time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. GMT (Sunday, March 1)

Main event ring walks (approximate): Around 11:00–11:30 p.m. ET, depending on undercard duration

In the UK and other regions, times adjust accordingly (e.g., 2:00 a.m. GMT for main event start in some listings).

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. local time.This unification bout adds another chapter to Mexican boxing’s rich history, with both champions vying to emerge as the unified king at super featherweight. Fans can expect an intense battle from the opening bell.