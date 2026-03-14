Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. Free Live Fight Stream Prelim Card

Arnold Barboza Jr. is taking on Kenneth Sims Jr. in a welterweight clash tonight, Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, this main event serves as a crossroads bout for both fighters, who are rebounding from recent defeats and moving up to the 147-pound division.

Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs), the 34-year-old from South El Monte, California, enters as the favorite. He suffered the first loss of his professional career in May 2025, dropping a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in a challenge for the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles. Prior to that setback, Barboza had built strong momentum with notable victories over contenders like Jack Catterall and Jose Ramirez. Now campaigning at welterweight, he has described this outing as the start of his “Redemption Tour,” aiming to reclaim his spot among the elite.

Opposing him is Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (22-3-1, 8 KOs), the 32-year-old from Chicago. Sims also arrives off a loss, having been stopped by Oscar Duarte in his most recent outing, which snapped a nine-fight winning streak. Previously ranked No. 5 by the WBA at junior welterweight, Sims has called the matchup “do or die,” signaling the intensity both men bring to the ring. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds (some sources note 10, but the consensus points to the longer distance for this main event).

The fight headlines a card streamed live worldwide exclusively on DAZN. Main card action begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with ring walks for the main event expected around 11:00 p.m. ET.

Adding to the excitement, the preliminary bouts are available for free viewing on DAZN’s platform. These undercard fights provide fans with early access to the action without a subscription cost for the prelims, leading into the paid main card broadcast. The full lineup includes additional compelling matchups, such as prospects and contenders in various weight classes, building toward the Barboza-Sims showdown.

This welterweight battle promises technical skill, resilience, as both fighters look to avoid consecutive losses and position themselves for bigger opportunities in the stacked 147-pound division. Boxing fans in Southern California and beyond can expect a gritty, competitive night of action. Tune in to DAZN to catch all the drama live from Anaheim.