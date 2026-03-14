BKFC Fight Night Newcastle: Terrill vs. McFarlane Free Live Fights Stream

Newcastle, UK – The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to take place at the Utilita Arena this Saturday, March 14, 2026, with BKFC Fight Night Newcastle: Terrill vs. McFarlane. This event marks BKFC’s return to the UK, featuring a stacked card headlined by a heavyweight championship clash that has fans buzzing with excitement. As the fastest-growing combat sport, BKFC continues to draw crowds with its raw, glove-free intensity, and this fight night promises to deliver unforgettable moments.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (9-2) defends his title against the hard-hitting challenger Jay “Ghost” McFarlane (1-0-0). Terrill, standing at 6’3″ with a devastating knockout record, has dominated the division since capturing the belt. His technical prowess and power have made him a fan favorite, but McFarlane, at 6’4″ and known for his aggressive style, aims to dethrone the king in his home turf. McFarlane’s BKFC debut was a statement win, and he’s hungry for gold. This matchup is a classic David vs. Goliath tale, with both fighters boasting massive fist sizes—75 cm each—ensuring heavy blows from the first bell.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Hodgson (7-0-4) and Weir (2-0-0), both at 186.20 lbs. Hodgson brings experience and resilience, while Weir’s undefeated streak adds intrigue. Expect fireworks as these warriors trade bare-knuckle barrages.

The undercard is packed with talent across divisions, showcasing emerging stars and veteran grit. Heavyweight bouts include Selmani (0-0-0) vs. Curtin (0-0-0) and Walker (1-0-0) vs. Saleem (0-0-0), promising earth-shaking collisions. In bantamweight, Garside (2-0-0) faces Sewell (2-0-0), a clash of unbeaten prospects at 134.48 lbs. Middleweight action sees Lister (1-0-1) vs. Wall (0-0-0) and Cullen (1-0-0) vs. Churcher (3-0-0). Cruiserweight Spelman (2-0-0) takes on Redmond (0-0-0), while lightweight fights feature Keen (4-0-1) vs. Telfer (1-0-0), Lilley (9-0-3) vs. Van Dinther (0-0-0), and Martin (0-0-0) vs. Burnett (0-0-0). Welterweight Dooley (1-0-0) battles Henderson (2-0-0), and featherweight Saunders (0-0-0) meets Kanabey (4-0-2). With 13 fights total, this card offers non-stop action for every fan.

Adding to the thrill, BKFC is making the preliminary bouts accessible to all with a free live stream on YouTube, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to YouTube for the early fights, including rising talents like Gary Fox vs. James Lilley, building momentum toward the main card. The main event streams live on the BKFC app for just $7.99/month, as well as TrillerTV, Prime Video, and Fubo. For those in attendance, tickets are available via AXS, with the arena expected to be packed.

BKFC President David Feldman highlighted the event’s significance: “Newcastle is a hotbed for combat sports, and this card embodies the spirit of bare-knuckle fighting—raw, real, and relentless.” As BKFC expands globally, events like this solidify its place in the combat world.

Don’t miss out on what could be the fight night of the year. Whether streaming the free prelims or catching the full card, BKFC Fight Night Newcastle is poised to deliver knockouts and drama.