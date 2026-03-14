Brand Risk 013: Blueface vs. Chibu Live Stream Info, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

The Brand Risk 013 boxing event, presented by Adin Ross under Brand Risk Promotions, is set to deliver an explosive night of creator and celebrity clashes on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Miami, Florida. This latest installment in the popular series blends internet personalities, rappers, and polarizing figures in the ring for a mix of memes, mayhem, and genuine competition.

The main event features West Coast rapper Blueface (real name Jonathan Michael Porter) making his Brand Risk debut against Kick streamer Chibu in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for five rounds. Blueface brings prior boxing experience from celebrity cards, including a notable stoppage win, and has appeared calm and confident during weigh-ins and press events. Chibu, known for his streaming presence, steps up as the underdog ready to upset the rapper.

The co-main event promises fireworks with internet personality Gypsy Crusader (Paul Miller) facing off against viral comedy figure Supah Hot Fire. This matchup has generated buzz due to the fighters’ controversial personas and the cultural collision it represents, with pre-fight tension evident in face-offs and interviews. Additional bouts on the card include rising talents and other creators, rounding out a full evening of action that appeals to fans of influencer boxing.

Held at a venue in Miami, the event builds on Brand Risk’s reputation for high-energy, unpredictable cards that attract massive online audiences. Recent press conferences and weigh-ins showed heated exchanges, with Adin Ross reacting to the intensity between participants.

How to watch Brand Risk 013 live:

The fights stream exclusively on Adin Ross’ Kick channel (kick.com/adinross), the primary platform for Brand Risk events. Coverage typically begins around 8:00 PM EST (7:00 PM CST / 5:00 PM PST), though check the channel for exact start times as undercard fights may begin earlier. For international viewers, this translates to Sunday, March 15, in some time zones (e.g., 1:00 AM GMT).

Tune in directly via desktop browser or the Kick mobile app—no subscription required for live viewing, though creating a free account enhances the experience. Highlights and clips often appear shortly after on YouTube (Adin Ross channels) or social media. For more information visit brandriskpromotions.com.

This card combines star power with raw entertainment, making it a must-watch for followers of streamer boxing and celebrity crossovers.