George Liddard vs Tyler Denny Free Livestream Fight Prelims Card

Liddard Defends British and Commonwealth Titles Against Denny in Domestic Showdown – Prelims Free on YouTube

London’s Copper Box Arena hosts a compelling night of British boxing on Saturday, March 21, as undefeated prospect George Liddard makes the first defence of his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles against veteran Tyler Denny. The 12-round main event headlines a Matchroom Boxing card that mixes youth against experience at 160lbs, with the entire preliminary undercard streaming free on YouTube and DAZN Boxing channels ahead of the paywalled main card on DAZN.

Liddard, the 23-year-old “Billericay Bomber” from Essex, arrives with a 13-0 record (8 KOs) and genuine star potential. He claimed both domestic belts last October by stopping Kieron Conway in the 10th round, becoming Britain’s youngest simultaneous holder of the titles. Trained at Tony Sims’ Matchroom Gym, the orthodox puncher is aggressive, fan-friendly and already accustomed to headlining. “I’m fully ready for a 12-round war if that’s what it needs,” Liddard said this week. “But I believe I get the job done in style.”

His opponent Denny, 34, from Wordsley, brings a 21-3-3 ledger and former European championship pedigree. The southpaw owns just one career KO but boasts a relentless engine, awkward angles and fringe world-level seasoning. He famously outpointed fellow Matchroom alumnus Felix Cash and recently beat Grant Dennis. At nearly double Liddard’s fight count, Denny represents the classic domestic trap: durability and craft that can derail a rising contender if the favourite takes him lightly.

The prelims, airing free from early evening on YouTube, promise four appetising openers that will introduce new names and deliver early fireworks. Gym-mate Louie Ward makes his professional debut in a four-round lightweight against durable journeyman Jahfieus Faure. Connor Mitchell clashes with Yuri Zanoli in a four-round super-bantamweight scrap, while unbeaten Adam Maca faces Lydon Chircop over six rounds at the same weight. Taylor Bevan, another prospect, tackles veteran Martin Bulacio in an eight-round middleweight contest.

Once the free stream concludes, DAZN takes over for the main card featuring two English title fights: Giorgio Visioli defending his lightweight crown against Levi Giles, and Jimmy Sains (another Liddard gym-mate) meeting Derrick Osaze in a middleweight showdown. Leli Buttigieg also features against Jake Goodwin.

With the Copper Box expected to be packed and British boxing’s domestic scene thriving, all eyes are on whether Liddard’s power and youth can overcome Denny’s know-how. A convincing win could propel the 23-year-old toward European and world honours, while Denny dreams of one last upset to remind everyone why experience still matters at the highest domestic level.

Fight night begins on YouTube with the prelims; the main event is set for ring walks around 10pm GMT. Domestic supremacy is on the line – and it all starts for free.