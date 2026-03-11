Hype Brazil: Tsarukyan vs. Mokaev, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time, Stream Info

Rio de Janeiro is set to host an evening of combat sports as Hype Brazil takes center stage at the Farmasi Arena. The event, scheduled for today, March 11, 2026, features a headline submission-only grappling match between UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan and former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev. With the live stream action kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, fans around the world are gearing up for a display of technical prowess and athleticism in this unique format.

Arman Tsarukyan, the Armenian powerhouse, brings a robust background to the mat. Born in Georgia and raised in Russia, Tsarukyan honed his skills in freestyle wrestling from a young age, earning the prestigious Master of Sports ranking in both wrestling and mixed martial arts. His transition to MMA saw him incorporate elements from his decade-long ice hockey experience, enhancing his agility and coordination. Tsarukyan’s grappling credentials shine through his victories in tournaments like the ACBJJ, where he claimed the inaugural “All Star” title. Known for his aggressive style, he has defended takedowns against top-tier opponents and showcased seamless transitions in ground work, making him a formidable force in submission scenarios.

On the other side, Muhammad Mokaev represents a story of resilience and rapid ascent. Hailing from Dagestan but relocating to the UK as a refugee at age 12, Mokaev didn’t start formal wrestling until his arrival in Britain. Yet, he quickly rose to become a five-time British wrestling champion, dominating at senior levels. Supplementing his freestyle base with Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where he holds a purple belt, Mokaev has secured two ADCC UK titles in submission wrestling. His amateur MMA record of 23-0, including multiple IMMAF world championships, underscores his ground dominance, often using superior positioning to outmaneuver foes.

This 10-minute submission-only bout promises a clash of styles: Tsarukyan’s explosive wrestling against Mokaev’s technical precision. Originally slated to face Georgio Poullas in a rematch, Tsarukyan’s opponent switched to Mokaev after Poullas withdrew, adding an element of unpredictability. Analysts anticipate a battle for control, with both athletes capable of chaining takedowns into submission attempts. Tsarukyan’s power might give him an edge in scrambles, while Mokaev’s endurance could prove decisive in prolonged exchanges.

The main card doesn’t stop there. Jean Silva faces Bryce Mitchell in an 8-minute grappling rematch, stemming from their heated UFC encounter, offering a chance for redemption on the ground. Edson Barboza takes on Shara Magomedov in a 6-minute bout, pitting Barboza’s experience against Magomedov’s rising star power. Prelims include additional grappling and bareknuckle fights, such as Lev Sarkisyan vs. Joilton Lutterbach and several local Brazilian matchups, ensuring a diverse lineup.

To catch the action live online, viewers can tune in via BASH TV or purchase the pay-per-view on PPV.com for $29.99. No subscription is required, making the live stream accessible for global audiences. For those in attendance, the Farmasi Arena’s vibrant atmosphere will elevate the experience.

Hype Brazil is changing the game, blending MMA stars in pure grappling contests. Whether Tsarukyan asserts his dominance or Mokaev pulls off a upset, this event is poised to deliver memorable moments for fans of technical mastery.