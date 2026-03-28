Keith Thurman vs. Sebastian Fundora PPV Livestream on Amazon Prime Video

Get ready for a thrilling showdown in the world of boxing as former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman steps into the ring against the towering Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora in what promises to be an action-packed fight. The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for April 14, 2026, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This clash between two of the sport’s most exciting fighters is set to light up the boxing world. Thurman, known for his explosive punching power and relentless pace, will look to prove he’s still a force in the welterweight division. Meanwhile, Fundora, the undefeated and dangerously tall 6’6″ contender, aims to add another marquee name to his growing resume as he makes a move toward a world title shot.

Keith Thurman (30-1-0, 22 KOs), the 34-year-old Florida native, has long been one of the most respected names in boxing. Having held the WBA welterweight title for years, Thurman earned his reputation with knockout wins over top-tier fighters like Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and Robert Guerrero. Though his last fight in 2022 ended with a loss to the formidable Errol Spence Jr., Thurman is eager to remind the world of his elite skill set, and the upcoming fight against Fundora could be the perfect opportunity to reclaim his place among the division’s elite.

Sebastian Fundora (21-0-1, 14 KOs), on the other hand, is a rising star who has steadily built a reputation for his unorthodox style and ability to withstand the heat in the ring. At 6’6″, Fundora towers over most welterweights, giving him a unique advantage when it comes to reach and his ability to control the distance. However, he has been tested by tough opponents, including a draw with Erickson Lubin in 2022, and his next challenge will be the seasoned veteran Thurman.

The question on everyone’s mind is: Can Fundora’s youth and size be enough to overpower a seasoned champion like Thurman? Or will Thurman’s experience and fight IQ prove to be the deciding factor in a brutal battle?

How to Watch

This epic showdown will be available live via PPV broadcast, and viewers will have the option to stream the fight online. Fight fans can catch all the action live from the comfort of their own homes.

The pay-per-view portion of the card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, depending on the length of the undercard bouts. Three preliminary fights will stream free on Prime Video starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

The full card airs exclusively on Prime Video PPV in the United States. For more information visit premierboxingchampions.com and also PPV.com.

A win for Thurman could signal a resurgence in his career, positioning him for another shot at a world title. For Fundora, a victory could be his ticket to superstardom, with a potential fight against one of the division’s champions on the horizon.

With both men known for their knockout potential and fierce determination, the Thurman vs. Fundora fight is shaping up to be one of the most exciting matchups of 2026. As the date approaches, anticipation is building, and fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.

Don’t miss out on the chance to witness history in the making – tune in on April 14, 2026, for the Keith Thurman vs. Sebastian Fundora showdown!

Fight Details:

Date: April 14, 2026

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV

Broadcast: Live on Prime Video PPV and online streaming platforms