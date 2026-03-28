Livestream: Keith Thurman vs Sebastian Fundora Free Fight Prelims Show

Keith Thurman vs. Sebastian Fundora Free Live Stream Prelims: The Underrated Bangers Kicking Off Fight Night on YouTube

Tonight, March 28, 2026, fight fans turn to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a PBC showdown headlined by WBC Super Welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defending his crown against former unified welterweight king Keith “One Time” Thurman. But before the pay-per-view main card fires up on Prime Video, fight fans get a treat: a stacked three-fight “First on Prime” prelim card streaming completely free—no subscription required beyond a Prime account, and simulcast live on YouTube through Premier Boxing Champions’ channel.

This isn’t filler action. These bouts feature hungry prospects, seasoned veterans, and knockout artists who could steal the show before the big boys even lace up. Stream starts at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (or check your local YouTube schedule for the exact PBC broadcast link). Here’s your complete, never-before-seen breakdown of the free live stream prelims fight card.

Prelims Headliner (10 rounds, Super Middleweight)

Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) vs. Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs)

Elijah “The Chosen One” Garcia, the 22-year-old phenom from Phoenix, headlines the prelims as one of boxing’s most exciting young power punchers. He’s a former middleweight contender who’s moved up to 168 pounds with a mission: prove he belongs among the division’s elite. Garcia’s last few outings have been highlight-reel knockouts, showcasing blistering speed and body work that leaves opponents crumpled. He’s 13-0 in his last 13 fights with stoppages galore.

Across the ring sits Kevin “The Second Coming” Newman II, a battle-tested veteran from Las Vegas who’s no stranger to big-stage pressure. At 18-3-1, Newman brings veteran savvy, slick boxing, and a granite chin—he’s gone the distance with top names and knows how to weather storms. This matchup pits youth and raw power against experience and ring IQ. Expect fireworks: Garcia will hunt the finish, while Newman looks to counter and outpoint him over 10 rounds. This is the fight that could launch (or relaunch) a contender’s career.

Featured Prelim Bout (10 rounds, Lightweight)

Kaipo Gallegos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) vs. Julian Gonzalez (16-1-1, 12 KOs)

Teenage sensation Kaipo Gallegos is the story here. The 19-year-old Hawaiian prodigy is undefeated (save for that one draw) and already has nine knockouts in just 11 pro fights. Gallegos fights with fearless aggression, mixing slick southpaw footwork with heavy hands that have critics calling him a future world champion. Tonight he steps up against a legitimate test in Julian “Gifted” Gonzalez, who enters with 12 KOs of his own and only one loss.

Gonzalez, a crafty veteran, will look to use his reach and boxing to frustrate the youngster. But Gallegos’ power and youth could overwhelm him early. This lightweight scrap is pure excitement—fast hands, big shots, and the kind of back-and-forth that makes YouTube fight streams go viral. Don’t blink.

Opening Prelim (6 rounds, Featherweight)

Brayan Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Brandon Medina Guerrero (7-4, ? KOs)

The card opens with a classic prospect-versus-journeyman clash. Undefeated Brayan Gonzalez brings explosive early-round power (three KOs in four fights) and the kind of confidence only a perfect record can give. Facing him is the durable Brandon Medina Guerrero, a tough out who’s battled up and down the West Coast and knows how to make fights ugly.

This shorter six-rounder is built for action. Gonzalez will look to make a statement with a highlight-reel stoppage, while Guerrero aims to survive, counter, and perhaps hand the youngster his first real scare. It’s the perfect appetizer to get the crowd (and the YouTube chat) hyped before the heavier hitters take center stage.

How to tune in: Head to the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel or Prime Video around 5:30 p.m. ET. Search “Fundora vs Thurman Prelims LIVE” for the direct link. Set your reminders now—these fights are too good to miss.

Fight night kicks off with these free prelims, then transitions seamlessly into the main PPV card. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or just tuning in for the Thurman-Fundora spectacle, the YouTube prelim stream is the perfect way to get your money’s worth (or zero dollars’ worth) and catch rising talent before they hit the big time.