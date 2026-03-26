Livestream: Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Fight Weigh-In

Las Vegas, NV – March 27, 2026 – Boxing fans eager for Saturday’s pay-per-view main event can catch all the drama today as WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and former unified welterweight king Keith “One Time” Thurman face off at the official weigh-in. The ceremonial event, streamed live by Premier Boxing Champions, kicks off at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET) from the Studio Ballroom at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The weigh-in marks the final public face-off before the 12-round title bout, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The full PBC card airs live on Prime Video PPV starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:00 p.m. local time.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs), the 6-foot-5½-inch southpaw from Coachella, California, will put his WBC 154-pound belt on the line in what promises to be one of the most physically lopsided title fights in recent memory. Known for his relentless pressure, piston-like jab, and freakish reach, the 27-year-old has dominated the super welterweight division since capturing the title. He enters off a string of impressive performances and aims to silence any doubts about his ability to handle a crafty veteran.

Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs), the 36-year-old Tampa native and former WBA and WBC welterweight champion, is making a high-stakes comeback after more than two years of inactivity. Once hailed as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound elites for his blistering speed, pinpoint power, and elite boxing IQ, “One Time” is moving up to 154 pounds to challenge for a world title in a second weight class. He has repeatedly vowed that age and ring rust will be no factor against Fundora’s unorthodox style.

The matchup has generated buzz for its stylistic contrast: Fundora’s towering frame and suffocating volume versus Thurman’s technical precision and counter-punching pedigree. Promoters are billing it as a classic “size versus skill” clash that could produce fireworks or a tactical masterclass.

Fans can watch the weigh-in live and free on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel, as well as on the PBC website. The stream will feature all fighters on the card, including co-main event participants Yoenis Tellez and Brian Mendoza in a high-stakes super welterweight showdown. Additional undercard bouts include undefeated middleweight Yoenli Hernandez versus U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha, heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan versus Cesar Navarro, and rising prospects Elijah Garcia, Kaipo Gallegos, and Brayan Gonzalez.

Saturday’s main card is available exclusively via Prime Video PPV for $74.99 (no Prime membership required for purchase). Prelims begin earlier on Prime Video for free. Tickets for the live gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena remain available through AXS.

With fight week already delivering tense press conferences and verbal sparring, today’s weigh-in is expected to provide the final spark before Saturday night’s action. Will Fundora’s reach prove too much for Thurman to overcome, or can the veteran pull off a career-defining upset? Tune in to the live stream to see the official weights, stare-downs, and final words from both camps.

For more details and to order the PPV, visit PremierBoxingChampions.com or Prime Video.