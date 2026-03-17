Michael Conlan vs. Kevin Walsh Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream

Dublin, March 2026 – Irish boxing enthusiasts can’t wait until the fight week press conference for the upcoming March 21 showdown between Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh streams live across multiple platforms. Scheduled for March 18 at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, the event will give fans an exclusive first look at the two contenders as they prepare for their professional clash later this spring.

Michael Conlan, the 29-year-old Belfast southpaw with an Olympic bronze medal from Rio 2016, enters the proceedings fresh from a string of impressive victories in the super-bantamweight division. His slick footwork and precise jab have earned him a loyal following, and he remains determined to add another notable name to his résumé. Speaking ahead of the conference, Conlan emphasized his focus on execution. “Training camp has been productive, and I’m locked in on the game plan,” he noted. “Walsh is a tough customer who deserves respect, but I plan to control the pace from the opening bell.”

Kevin Walsh, the 27-year-old from County Cork, has steadily climbed the domestic ranks with a series of gritty performances. His relentless pressure and body attack have made him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the 122-pound class. Walsh views this bout as a defining chapter in his career. “I’ve waited for the right moment, and it’s here,” he said during a recent gym session. “Conlan brings experience, but I bring the hunger to prove I belong at this level.”

Organizers from the promotion team have arranged for the live stream to air free on YouTube and their official app starting at 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, March 18. Viewers can expect a full program that includes contract formalities, medical summaries, and moderated questions from journalists. A panel of former champions will provide real-time analysis, while social media channels will host fan polls and interactive segments.

The matchup has already sparked widespread conversation within the Irish boxing scene. Conlan’s promoter highlighted the depth of talent on display. “Both men have followed different paths to this point, yet they share the same drive,” he remarked. “This press conference marks the beginning of a journey that will deliver memorable action inside the ropes.”

Tickets for the fight night itself are selling quickly, and additional details on undercard bouts are expected to be revealed during the broadcast. Analysts point to the contrast in styles—Conlan’s technical mastery versus Walsh’s forward momentum—as the key ingredient that could produce a competitive contest.

As the live stream approaches, supporters across Ireland and beyond are urged to clear their schedules. The press conference represents more than a ceremonial step; it offers a genuine window into the mindset and preparation of two athletes chasing the same goal. With cameras rolling and questions ready, the stage is set for a revealing afternoon that will shape the narrative heading into fight week.