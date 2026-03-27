Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester hosts Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions blockbuster “The Magnificent 7” — headlined by undefeated British heavyweight sensation Moses “The Future” Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) facing battle-hardened American veteran Jermaine “The 989 Assassin” Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs). While the full card streams on DAZN (subscription required for the main portion), fight fans get an absolute treat upfront: the stacked prelims/early undercard airing completely free on the official DAZN Boxing YouTube channel. No paywall, no subscription — just pure boxing action to kick off the night.

These early bouts feature rising UK prospects, crafty veterans, and potential future stars who could crash the heavyweight conversation sooner than anyone expects. The YouTube prelims stream begins at approximately 5:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT (check the DAZN Boxing channel for the exact live link and countdown). Here’s your complete, original breakdown of the free live stream prelims fight card — never seen in this format before.Prelims Headliner (10 rounds, Middleweight)

Nathan Heaney (14-0, 6 KOs) vs. Gerome Warburton (12-3, 4 KOs)

Local hero Nathan “The Natural” Heaney headlines the YouTube prelims as one of Manchester’s brightest middleweight hopes. The 26-year-old undefeated puncher has been tearing through domestic opposition with slick combinations and improving power, and tonight he steps up against a durable, experienced foe in Gerome Warburton. Warburton, the tough-as-nails campaigner from Liverpool, brings real grit — he’s gone the distance with ranked operators and knows how to make fights messy with clever movement and body shots.

This 10-rounder is built for drama: Heaney will look to impose his speed and volume, while Warburton aims to weather the storm and land counters that test the youngster’s chin. Expect high-level boxing IQ meets raw ambition — the kind of scrap that gets boxing Twitter (and YouTube chat) buzzing early. Winner positions themselves for bigger domestic titles or even European contention.

Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 12 KOs) vs. Ezra Taylor (15-2, 9 KOs)

Scottish powerhouse Willy “The Dundee Destroyer” Hutchinson returns on the free stream looking to rebound and remind everyone why he’s one of the UK’s most dangerous light heavyweights. After a single career setback, Hutchinson has looked sharper than ever, mixing thunderous power with improved boxing skills that make him a nightmare for southpaws and pressure fighters alike.

Standing across from him is Ezra “The Lion” Taylor, the Welsh warrior known for his iron will and relentless forward pressure. Taylor has shared the ring with elite names and refuses to back down — this is a classic “styles make fights” clash where Hutchinson’s explosiveness meets Taylor’s unbreakable heart. Don’t be surprised if this one ends in a highlight-reel stoppage or a war that steals the prelim spotlight.

Alex Murphy (11-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Josh Holmes (10-4-1, 3 KOs)

The card opens with undefeated teenage phenom Alex Murphy, the fast-rising lightweight from Ireland who’s already turning heads with his slick southpaw style, lightning footwork, and sharp counter-punching. At just 20 years old and 11-0-1, Murphy is being fast-tracked — tonight he faces a seasoned pro in Josh Holmes, a gritty veteran who’s battled across the UK and Europe and knows every trick in the book.

Holmes will try to slow the youngster down with pressure and experience, but Murphy’s hand speed and ring generalship could make this a statement performance. Pure prospect-vs-journeyman gold — the perfect way to get the YouTube crowd hyped before the heavier hitters take over.

How to watch the free prelims: Head straight to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel and search “MOSES ITAUMA VS. JERMAINE FRANKLIN | THE MAGNIFICENT 7 | PRELIMS LIVESTREAM” — it goes live early evening UK time. Set your notifications, grab some snacks, and get ready for boxing at its rawest.

Fight night in Manchester is stacked, and the free YouTube prelims are the perfect appetizer to the main course. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love heavyweight fireworks, these early bouts are a great kick off to the “Magnificent 7” event.