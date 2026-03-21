ProBox: Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem Fight Livestream

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The stage is set for an exciting clash tonight at the National Orange Show Event Center, where undefeated Guatemalan powerhouse, Lester Martinez, will face the seasoned veteran Immanuwel “The Chosen One” Aleem in a 12-round battle for the WBC interim super middleweight championship.

This fight caps off a ProBox Promotions card that has generated significant local buzz, with general admission tickets reported to be sold out in recent days. Fans from all over will be tuning in, as both fighters are primed for a career-defining moment.

Lester Martinez (19-0-1, 16 KOs), a 30-year-old contender from Guatemala City, enters the ring with an unblemished record, looking to make history by becoming Guatemala’s first-ever world champion in the sport of boxing. Ranked No. 2 by the WBC, Martinez has quickly built a reputation as a knockout artist, with 16 of his 19 wins coming via stoppage.

The last time we saw him, he was in a WBC Fight of the Year performance against Christian Mbilli in September, a thrilling 10-round bout that saw both men land a combined total of 685 punches. Though Martinez won one of the scorecards, the decision went to Mbilli, and a rematch was ordered. When that rematch didn’t materialize after Mbilli’s promotion to full champion, Martinez was handed this interim title shot — and he’s ready to seize it.

On the other side of the ring stands Immanuwel Aleem, a 32-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, with a professional record of 22-3-3, including 14 knockouts. Ranked No. 14 by the WBC, Aleem brings a wealth of experience and durability to the table, with over two dozen pro bouts to his name. Standing 5’11” and also fighting orthodox, Aleem has been in the ring with some of the toughest in the sport, and he’s determined to use this fight as a platform to claim his first world title.

The Virginia fighter has been vocal about his motivation, seeing this matchup as a golden opportunity to achieve the career milestone he’s been chasing for years. With his sights set on a title shot, Aleem is looking to prove that his experience and resilience will be enough to take down the rising star in Martinez.

Both fighters successfully made weight on Friday, with Martinez tipping the scales at 167.4 pounds and Aleem weighing in at 167.6 pounds, comfortably under the 168-pound limit for the super middleweight division. Trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, who works with Martinez, has been impressed with his fighter’s camp and preparation, signaling that fans can expect an explosive performance tonight.

This contest carries major implications for the 168-pound division. For Lester Martinez, a victory would elevate him to the front of the line for a potential world title shot against the winner of the full WBC super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli later this year. For Immanuwel Aleem, this is his moment to solidify his status as a top contender and set the stage for bigger opportunities in the division.

Live Stream Information:

The full fight card will be streamed live and free of charge on the ProBox TV YouTube channel. No subscription required, and the broadcast will be available worldwide. In the United States and Canada, the main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), with the main event ring walks scheduled for around 11:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. PT). Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action starting at 1:00 a.m. GMT, while Central European viewers can tune in from 2:00 a.m. CET on Sunday.

ProBox TV has built a reputation for delivering accessible and high-quality boxing content, and this event continues that tradition, providing fans around the world with a chance to watch a world-title fight without any paywalls.

For those attending in person, the doors to the National Orange Show Event Center open at 5:30 p.m. PT, but many sections of the venue have already reached capacity, underscoring the strong local support for this event.

As the fighters make their final preparations, all eyes are on San Bernardino, where Lester Martinez looks to make history for his country and Immanuwel Aleem seeks to take one step closer to realizing his world title dream. This promises to be an action-packed night of boxing, and with the stakes higher than ever, fans can expect a competitive and thrilling evening. Don’t miss it!