Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Kickoff Press Conference Livestream

The kickoff press conference for the blockbuster matchup between MMA pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano is set to take place today, March 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, ahead of their historic comeback fight on May 16.

Promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)—Jake Paul’s combat sports venture—and streaming live exclusively on Netflix, the event marks Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast. The main event will feature Rousey, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and trailblazer for women’s MMA, facing off against Carano, widely regarded as one of the sport’s earliest female stars who last competed in 2009.

The press conference, hosted by renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, is scheduled for 12:00 PM PT (3:00 PM ET) at The Plaza at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California—the same venue that will host the fight night in just over two months. Organizers have emphasized that the event is free and open to the public, creating an electric atmosphere for fans eager to see the two legends share the stage for the first time in a formal setting since the February announcement shocked the combat sports world.

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the live stream on the official MVP and Netflix YouTube channels. The session is expected to include opening remarks from the fighters, a face-off between Rousey and Carano, and possibly appearances or mentions related to the co-main event featuring Francis Ngannou against Philipe Lins.

This presser comes roughly 10 weeks out from the May 16 card, billed as a “legacy showdown” and “the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history” by Rousey herself. The bout will take place at featherweight (145 lbs) under unified MMA rules, over five rounds, in a hexagon cage—sanctioned professionally by the California State Athletic Commission. Both women have undergone extensive medical and neurological testing due to their long layoffs, with Rousey returning after nearly a decade away from MMA (her last fight was in 2016) and Carano ending an 11- to 17-year hiatus depending on the counting of her last professional bout.

Rousey has described the matchup as a “dream fight” she pursued passionately, even reaching out to UFC officials before ultimately partnering with MVP and Netflix. Carano has spoken of the mutual respect between the two, noting Rousey’s role in crediting her for opening doors in the sport. The event has generated massive buzz, with ticket presales already underway and general tickets going on sale following today’s press conference.

As the countdown continues, all eyes are on Los Angeles today for what promises to be a tense, historic face-to-face between two icons whose legacies have long intersected in the evolution of women’s MMA.