Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman: Fight Date, Time, How To Watch The Live Stream Online

Sebastian Fundora puts his WBC super welterweight title on the line against Keith Thurman on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The main event takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of a Premier Boxing Champions card available on Prime Video pay-per-view. Fans looking for the Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman live stream can purchase the event directly through Amazon’s platform or PPV.com.

Fight Schedule and Key Timings

The pay-per-view portion of the card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, depending on the length of the undercard bouts. Three preliminary fights will stream free on Prime Video starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

The full card airs exclusively on Prime Video PPV in the United States. Doors at the MGM Grand Garden Arena open earlier in the day for those attending in person.

Fighter Backgrounds and Records

Sebastian Fundora enters the bout with a record of 23-1-1 and 15 knockouts. The 28-year-old southpaw from Coachella Valley, California, captured the WBC super welterweight belt in March 2024 and has made two successful defenses. Standing at roughly 6-foot-6 with an 80-inch reach, Fundora uses his unusual size at 154 pounds to control distance and apply constant pressure.

Keith Thurman, 37, brings a 31-1 record with 23 knockouts. The former unified welterweight champion from Clearwater, Florida, held titles at 147 pounds before moving up in weight. After a series of injuries and long layoffs that limited him to just four fights over the past nine years, Thurman returned at super welterweight in 2025 and is now challenging for a world title in a second division.

The matchup pairs Fundora’s height, reach and volume punching against Thurman’s experience, timing and proven power. Fundora has shown strong body work and forward pressure in recent outings, while Thurman relies on precise counterpunching and footwork to create openings.

What to Expect in the Ring

Fundora has built his reputation by overwhelming opponents with a nonstop attack from range. His physical advantages have caused problems for shorter fighters throughout his title reign. Thurman, known for his technical boxing and one-punch knockout ability, will look to use angles and defensive skills to neutralize the taller champion’s jab and avoid being pinned against the ropes.

Analysts note that Fundora’s youth and activity level give him an edge in a longer fight, while Thurman’s ring intelligence could allow him to exploit any openings if Fundora overcommits. The 12-round contest for the WBC 154-pound championship is expected to test both men’s conditioning and adaptability.

How to Live Stream Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Online

The Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman fight is a pay-per-view event available on the following platforms:

Prime Video PPV: Purchase the full card for $74.99 (price may vary slightly by region). No Prime membership is required to buy the pay-per-view, though existing subscribers can access the free prelims directly in the Prime Video app. Stream on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, or gaming consoles.

PPV.com: Buy the event for the same price and stream through a web browser or supported devices.

Step-by-step instructions to order the live stream:

1. Visit Prime Video or PPV.com on your device.

2. Search for “Fundora vs Thurman” or go directly to the event page.

3. Add the pay-per-view to your cart and complete checkout.

4. The event will appear in your library once purchased; tune in at the listed start time.

International viewers should check local listings, as broadcast rights may differ outside the U.S. In the United Kingdom and other select markets, the card may appear on different platforms or through regional partners—confirm availability through your service provider.

Free options are limited to the three-fight preliminary card on Prime Video. The main card, including the title fight, requires the PPV purchase.

The Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman title fight offers a clear clash of styles at 154 pounds. Stream the action live on Prime Video PPV this Saturday night to see whether the champion’s size prevails or the veteran challenger finds a way to reclaim championship form. For the latest updates, check the official Premier Boxing Champions site www.premierboxingchampions.com or the Prime Video sports section closer to fight time.