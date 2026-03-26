Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman Live Stream Final Press Conference

Las Vegas, NV – Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman will step in front of the cameras today for their final press conference, offering fans a direct look at the two welterweight contenders just days before they clash inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The session, scheduled for March 26, will give both fighters and their teams a platform to address the media, discuss training camp developments, and outline their strategies for the 12-round main event set for Saturday, March 28. WBC super welterweight champion Fundora, known as “The Towering Inferno,” brings his signature height and reach into the ring against former unified welterweight champion Thurman, nicknamed “One Time,” whose experience at the elite level remains a key factor.

Promoted by Premier Boxing Champions, the press conference serves as the last public opportunity for the fighters to share their thoughts before the bout airs live on PBC Pay-Per-View via Prime Video. Promoters expect the event to draw strong interest from boxing audiences eager to hear final comments from both corners.

Viewers can catch the full proceedings through a free live stream beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET/PT on the official Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel and select partner platforms. The broadcast will include opening remarks from the fighters, face-offs, and question-and-answer segments with reporters on site.

Organizers note that the stream provides an accessible way for fans worldwide to stay connected to the buildup without needing a pay-per-view subscription. Those planning to watch the Saturday card can use the press conference as a convenient preview of the main-event atmosphere.

Additional undercard details and fighter weigh-in information will also be available during the coverage. For the latest updates, fans are encouraged to follow official PBC social channels or visit premierboxingchampions.com.

Tune in today to see Fundora and Thurman deliver their final messages before the March 28 showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.