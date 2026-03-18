Sky Sports and Zuffa Boxing Sign Landmark Multi-Year Broadcast Deal

Sky Sports has secured exclusive UK and Irish broadcasting rights for all Zuffa Boxing events in a groundbreaking multi-year agreement announced today. The deal guarantees at least five live shows per year on British soil and marks the return of major boxing action to the network in partnership with Dana White’s ambitious new promotion.

The partnership unites Sky Sports — the long-time home of British boxing for more than 35 years — with Zuffa Boxing, the TKO Group Holdings and Sela-backed venture launched in 2025 and led by UFC CEO Dana White, WWE President Nick Khan, and Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh.

Sky Sports’ Chief Officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht, said: “Sky Sports has been a long-standing partner to boxing for more than 30 years. Zuffa Boxing has exciting plans for the sport, and we share that same ambition when it comes to putting on the best fights for our customers. We look forward to a new era where we’ll use our platform to both build stars and showcase elite boxing talent here in the UK and internationally.”

Dana White hailed the deal as a “massive milestone” for Zuffa Boxing. “The UK has played such a pivotal role throughout the history of boxing. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. When you talk about boxing in that region, Sky Sports has always been the home for legendary boxing fights. There’s no bigger or better platform to showcase the best boxing in the UK.”

White added: “It’s not rocket science, we want to put on the best possible fights with the best fighters in the world.” He confirmed Zuffa Boxing is actively signing elite talent with world-title potential, building on recent high-profile additions including Conor Benn and cruiserweight Jai Opetaia. “Everybody’s undefeated in boxing — that’s going to change over the next couple of years,” White said, referencing the UFC-style model he plans to apply to the sport.

The first Zuffa Boxing card to air live on Sky Sports will be ZUFFA BOXING 05: CORTES vs GARCIA on Sunday, April 5, from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Main event: Undefeated rising star Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) faces Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs), who enters on a six-fight winning streak.

Co-main: Former world champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) clashes with Ireland’s Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) in the lightweight division.

A full 2026 schedule, including multiple UK-hosted events, will be revealed in the coming weeks.Zuffa Boxing has already staged four shows at the Meta APEX since its January launch, emphasising competitive 50-50 matchups and delivering fireworks such as Umar Dzambekov’s KO of the year contender. The promotion previously secured a major U.S. rights deal with Paramount+ and is now expanding rapidly into the UK market.

This agreement signals Sky Sports’ renewed commitment to boxing and positions Zuffa Boxing — already eyeing global dominance — for sustained exposure to passionate British and Irish audiences.Dana White concluded: “I wouldn’t be where I am today without boxing… I love the sport and I think that me and the team that I have built can do some good things for the world.”

More details on upcoming UK dates and fighter announcements expected shortly.